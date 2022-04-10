PGA Tour 2022 Masters Round 4: Top moments from Augusta National 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Masters Sunday is here. The 86th tournament concludes with Round 4 play, and it's anyone's game.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods , who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, entered the fourth round in tied for 41st place at 7-over par overall after shooting 6-over par in Round 3 on Saturday , 2-over par in Round 2 on Friday and 1-under par in Round 1 on Thursday .

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was the tournament leader heading into the final round after finishing 1-under par on Saturday, good for 9-under par overall — three strokes above the rest of the field.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's fourth and final round (with Woods' round at the top!).

To the day

Seventeen years ago today, Tiger Woods' legendary chip on the 16th hole helped him claim the 2005 Masters, his four victory at Augusta. It quickly became one of the most iconic shots in golf history.

Sunday best

For his final afternoon in Augusta, Tiger donned his iconic red polo and black pants, the outfit he's worn on every Sunday outing at the Masters since he was young.

335 yards!

Tiger Woods began his third hole with a 335-yard drive to pull himself within 150 yards of the hole on his second attempt. After two-putting for par, Tiger stood at -1 on the afternoon and +6 on the weekend, tied for 37th.

Weekend slide continues

The clock on Tiger Woods' Cinderella story struck midnight this weekend, as he made more personal history for the wrong reasons. Woods bogeyed holes 4, 5 and 6 Sunday for the first time in his Masters career.

Tip of the cap

Tiger Woods sunk the putt for par on the 18th hole to a standing ovation from the crowd at Augusta National. Woods finished +6 on the afternoon and +13 on the tournament, but impressed many by qualifying for weekend play after surviving a near-fatal car crash just 14 months ago.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Late push from Henley

After starting the afternoon at +3, Russell Henley surged into a tie for 14th with three-straight birdies and a -5 total on the front nine Sunday.

So close to the albatross

Harry Higgs nearly sunk his second shot on the par-5, instead tapping in for eagle to stand even on the afternoon through four holes.

Strong start for Rory

Rory Mcllroy surged into the top-10 and moved to even on the tournament with a round-opening birdie.

Lee into the top 4!

Masters debutant Min Woo Lee put together a marvelous afternoon, shooting a -6 through the front nine holes to finish tied for sixth and kickstart a miraculous, outside shot at the title.

Smith opened with statement birdie

Cameron Smith began his Sunday with a beautiful birdie put to pull within two strokes of Scheffler (-9) after the leader tapped in for par.

Within one

Smith drained back-to-back birdies, improving to -8 for the tournament and pulling within a single stroke of first place with 16 holes remaining.

Incredible chip

From off the green, Scheffler banked his chip shot in off the flag for a clutch birdie. Smith then tapped in for bogey to restore Scheffler's three-stroke advantage.

More still to come!

