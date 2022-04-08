PGA Tour
2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action at Augusta National

20 mins ago

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday.

The action will be fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. 

2022 Masters: Everything you need to know

Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.

Sungjae Im was atop the leaderboard heading into Round 2 after finishing the first round 5-under par.

Here are the top moments from Friday's second round (with Tiger Woods' round at the top!).

Can Tiger win?

That was the major discussion heading into Friday's round.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Im in control

The first-round leader teed off early and was in control, playing 1-under through his first eight holes to maintain the lead at 5-under.

Don't sleep on DJ!

Dustin Johnson, who won the Masters in 2020, set himself up for a sweet birdie on No. 4 to pull within a stroke of the lead.

Deft stroke with the putter

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard, but maybe a nice par save like this one will get him going.

Morikawa makes a move

Collin Morikawa makes back-to-back birdies at the turn. Can he make a run?

The Associated Press contributed to this developing story.

