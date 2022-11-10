FIFA World Cup 2022 Alexi Lalas says expectations should be high for USMNT at World Cup 2022 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States men's national team is not one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, in part because it has by far the youngest roster in the field with an average age of under 24 years old. But FOX Soccer analyst and former USMNT star Alexi Lalas doesn't think that should stop fans from having high expectations for the group going into the global tournament, which kicks off on FOX from Qatar on Nov. 20.

"I am concerned that there is going to be a dumbing down and a lessening of expectations when it comes to this group — as we know, the youngest team that is going to the [2022] World Cup," Lalas said after the USMNT's roster was announced on Wednedsay. "But, again, this is a generation that has been given everything. From a young age, they have been basically nurtured to be in this moment. Therefore, we should expect more for this team."

What is the USMNT's best case scenario? Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and David Mosse discuss the best case scenario for the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup. How far can they go?

Fellow FOX Soccer analyst Stu Holden pointed out that when the United States last sent a men's soccer team to the World Cup in 2014, Lalas publicly predicted that the team would not make it out of the group stage. The USMNT proved Lalas wrong that year and advanced beyond the group stage before losing to Belgium in its first game of the knockout stage. This time around, however, Lalas, along with Holden and co-host David Mosse, predicts that the USMNT will "absolutely" make it out of the group stage.

"Getting to a World Cup, from a men's perspective, we've done that plenty of times," Lalas said. "Getting out of a group, from a men's perspective, we've done that plenty of times. We should expect this team, even with the debates that we have about who's [on and off the roster], we should expect these 26 that were named to absolutely find a way out [of the group stage]."

The U.S. is in Group B of the 2022 World Cup along with England, Wales and Iran. The top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the Round of 16, and Lalas believes the USMNT should not have too much difficulty finding itself within the top half of its group when the dust settles.

"We are better than Wales. We are better than Iran. That's six points right there," Lalas said. "Don't let them off the hook simply because they're young, and don't let them off the hook because we're simply looking towards 2026. They should do well this World Cup, which is getting out of the group, and then you take your chances."

Did Gregg Berhalter make the right call by dropping Zack Steffen? Alexi Lalas, David Mosse and Stu Holden debate Gregg Berhalter's bold decision top drop Zack Steffen in favor of Matt Turner, Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath.

The State of the Union host went on to say that just because the 2026 World Cup will be partially played on U.S. soil, that does not mean USMNT fans should gloss over what becomes of the 2022 World Cup squad.

"Whatever happens in 2026 I think is dependent on what happens in 2022," Lalas said. "I think [USMNT coach] Gregg Berhalter understands that. I think this group understands that."

The USMNT kicks off group play in Qatar vs. Wales at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 21 on FOX.

