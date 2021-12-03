College Football College football championship weekend top plays: Oregon-Utah for Pac-12 crown 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football 's Week 14 schedule is small but mighty. It's championship weekend, after all.

Kicking things off in Las Vegas, it's a Pac-12 clash on Friday night between No. 10 Oregon and No. 17 Utah, less than two weeks after the Utes knocked the Ducks out of contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

The winner of tonight's matchup will punch their ticket to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The action really heats up on Saturday, starting with a Big 12 battle between No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Oklahoma State, and a Mountain West matchup between No. 19 San Diego State and Utah State on FOX (3 p.m. ET).

Then, in the afternoon, there's an SEC showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, CBS). Meanwhile, No. 4 Cincinnati hosts No. 21 Houston (4 p.m. ET, ABC).

In the evening window on FOX, No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 13 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (8 p.m. ET), while No. 15 Pittsburgh goes up against ACC foe No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top moments from championship weekend.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

The Utes dominated the Ducks in their regular-season meeting, and they started off Friday night's game in similar fashion, taking a 7-0 lead on a short run by Tavion Thomas.

It was only about six minutes later that Utah struck again, this time when Devin Lloyd picked off an Anthony Brown pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Ducks caught a break when Noah Sewell snagged an interception early in the second quarter. But the Ducks came away with nothing after the ensuing drive ended with a missed field goal.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

Utah State at No. 19 SDSU (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

No. 21 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

No. 2 Michigan vs, No. 13 Iowa (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 15 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.