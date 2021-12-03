College Football
College football championship weekend top plays: Oregon-Utah for Pac-12 crown College football championship weekend top plays: Oregon-Utah for Pac-12 crown
College Football

College football championship weekend top plays: Oregon-Utah for Pac-12 crown

1 hour ago

College football's Week 14 schedule is small but mighty. It's championship weekend, after all.

Kicking things off in Las Vegas, it's a Pac-12 clash on Friday night between No. 10 Oregon and No. 17 Utah, less than two weeks after the Utes knocked the Ducks out of contention for a College Football Playoff berth.

The winner of tonight's matchup will punch their ticket to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The action really heats up on Saturday, starting with a Big 12 battle between No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Oklahoma State, and a Mountain West matchup between No. 19 San Diego State and Utah State on FOX (3 p.m. ET).

Then, in the afternoon, there's an SEC showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, CBS). Meanwhile, No. 4 Cincinnati hosts No. 21 Houston (4 p.m. ET, ABC).

In the evening window on FOX, No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 13 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (8 p.m. ET), while No. 15 Pittsburgh goes up against ACC foe No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top moments from championship weekend.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

The Utes dominated the Ducks in their regular-season meeting, and they started off Friday night's game in similar fashion, taking a 7-0 lead on a short run by Tavion Thomas.

It was only about six minutes later that Utah struck again, this time when Devin Lloyd picked off an Anthony Brown pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Ducks caught a break when Noah Sewell snagged an interception early in the second quarter. But the Ducks came away with nothing after the ensuing drive ended with a missed field goal.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

Utah State at No. 19 SDSU (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

No. 21 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

No. 2 Michigan vs, No. 13 Iowa (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

No. 15 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Still to come!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football Odds Week 14
College Football

College Football Odds Week 14

College Football Odds Week 14
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about the odds for the Power 5 conference championship games here!
46 mins ago
The Coaching Tide
College Football

The Coaching Tide

The Coaching Tide
Oregon has offered a big extension to football coach Mario Cristobal amidst reports that Miami is in hot pursuit.
2 hours ago
Scouting College Title Games
College Football

Scouting College Title Games

Scouting College Title Games
Rob Rang highlights what NFL scouts will be tracking in college football's conference titles games this weekend.
8 hours ago
CFB By The Numbers: Week 14
College Football

CFB By The Numbers: Week 14

CFB By The Numbers: Week 14
It's conference championship weekend in college football! Here are the numbers to know ahead of the biggest games.
9 hours ago
By The Numbers: Michigan-Iowa
College Football

By The Numbers: Michigan-Iowa

By The Numbers: Michigan-Iowa
The Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa has huge stakes Saturday. Here are the numbers to know.
10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes