Utah quarterback Cam Rising to dress for UCLA, but not expected to start
Updated Sep. 23, 2023 2:20 p.m. ET

Utah quarterback Cam Rising will reportedly dress for Saturday's game against No. 22 UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX), but he is not expected to start.

Rising has been recovering from an ACL tear that he endured in last season's Rose Bowl. He has not seen the field for Utah this season. In September, he received medical clearance to practice without any restrictions. 

Nate Johnson will start his second straight game at quarterback for the No. 11 Utes, having passed Bryson Barnes on the depth chart. 

The switch to Johnson as starting quarterback came against Baylor, which Utah won 20-13 as Johnson scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. 

During last week's game against Weber State, Johnson threw for 193 yards in a 31-7 Utah victory. 

Although Johnson has had success, Rising is Utah's unquestioned star. The veteran QB Rising threw for 3,034 yards with 26 touchdown passes last season and has led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

With Rising starting, Utah has had back-to-back 10-win seasons. 

