College Football
College Football

USC, ASU Kick-Off Pac-12 Season

1 hour ago

By Kevin Cooney

The wait is over – all five Power 5 conferences are back in play.

The Pac-12 will kick-off its season on Saturday with a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 20 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The game will serve as FOX’s Big Noon Saturday kickoff game, starting at noon ET, with each Pac-12 squad set to participate in a seven-game schedule.

The 2020 season seems to be a make-or-break one for embattled Trojans head coach Clay Helton, who has struggled to earn the love of the Southern California fan base. Meanwhile, ASU head coach Herm Edwards has the Sun Devils looking for more after a 8-5 campaign in 2019.

You can place a wager on the action with a bet on FOXBet.com, the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOXBet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

At FOXBet.com, the Trojans are 10-point favorites as of Wednesday evening, with a money line of -400 (a bettor must wager $400 to win $100). The Sun Devils are a +320 (a $100 will win $320) on the money line. There is no posted over-under number on FOX Bet for the game.

The history

USC has a 22-13 edge in the series, including a 31-26 victory over Arizona State last year in Tempe. The Trojans have won four of the last five games in the series and USC has averaged 39.4 points per game during that stretch.

However, last two years have resulted in one possession games.

The main storylines to watch

The PAC-12 is a minimum of three weeks behind the other major conference in terms of kicking off its season, and opt-outs are prevalent on every roster. Still, for USC, there are a few things still working in its favor, mainly in the passing game.

Sophomore Kedon Slovis could be among the best young quarterbacks in the country, and he’s flanked by star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who registered 77 receptions, 1,042 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year.

Meanwhile, while ASU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels also boasts a stout arm, the Sun Devils will lean on freshman running back Chip Trayanum and junior Rachaad White to operate out of the backfield.

Place a wager on the action with a bet with FOX Bet – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

Remember the Name: D.J. Uiagalelei

Remember the Name: D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson is again without all-everything QB Trevor Lawrence, but the No. 1 Tigers won't be short-handed at No. 4 Notre Dame.
4 hours ago
College Football

Pac-12 Drama Worth The Wait

Pac-12 Drama Worth The Wait
The Pac-12 might be late to the party, but Geoff Schwartz says the conference race will be an entertaining sprint to the line.
21 hours ago
Mac Jones

Mac Jones: The New Face of CFB

Mac Jones: The New Face of CFB
Martin Rogers explains how the parallels between Alabama QB Mac Jones and last year's Heisman winner, Joe Burrow, are striking.
22 hours ago
College Football

Finally Trojan Time

Finally Trojan Time
With the Pac-12 returning this weekend, Joel Klatt welcomed head coach Clay Helton to preview USC's first game of the season.
2 days ago
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 9

College Football's Top Plays: Week 9
From the single wildest play of the season to Texas' upset win over Oklahoma State, check out the top moments from Week 9.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks