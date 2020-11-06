College Football USC, ASU Kick-Off Pac-12 Season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

The wait is over – all five Power 5 conferences are back in play.

The Pac-12 will kick-off its season on Saturday with a matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 20 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The game will serve as FOX’s Big Noon Saturday kickoff game, starting at noon ET, with each Pac-12 squad set to participate in a seven-game schedule.

The 2020 season seems to be a make-or-break one for embattled Trojans head coach Clay Helton, who has struggled to earn the love of the Southern California fan base. Meanwhile, ASU head coach Herm Edwards has the Sun Devils looking for more after a 8-5 campaign in 2019.

You can place a wager on the action with a bet on FOXBet.com, the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOXBet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

At FOXBet.com, the Trojans are 10-point favorites as of Wednesday evening, with a money line of -400 (a bettor must wager $400 to win $100). The Sun Devils are a +320 (a $100 will win $320) on the money line. There is no posted over-under number on FOX Bet for the game.

The history

USC has a 22-13 edge in the series, including a 31-26 victory over Arizona State last year in Tempe. The Trojans have won four of the last five games in the series and USC has averaged 39.4 points per game during that stretch.

However, last two years have resulted in one possession games.

The main storylines to watch

The PAC-12 is a minimum of three weeks behind the other major conference in terms of kicking off its season, and opt-outs are prevalent on every roster. Still, for USC, there are a few things still working in its favor, mainly in the passing game.

Sophomore Kedon Slovis could be among the best young quarterbacks in the country, and he’s flanked by star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who registered 77 receptions, 1,042 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year.

Meanwhile, while ASU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels also boasts a stout arm, the Sun Devils will lean on freshman running back Chip Trayanum and junior Rachaad White to operate out of the backfield.

Place a wager on the action with a bet with FOX Bet – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.