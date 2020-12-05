College Football Urban's Playbook: Competitive Edge 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When Coach Meyer speaks, the college football world listens.

On this week's edition of 'Urban's Playbook' on Big Noon Kickoff, Urban Meyer discussed his coaching philosophy, and the importance of competitive spirit.

Meyer is one of three coaches – along with Pop Warner and Nick Saban – to win a national championship at two different universities, and he owns a total of three championship titles to boot.

And on Saturday, Meyer shared how he developed his players into playmakers.

"Teams become great – players become great when you get to the edge."

Meyer's motto was inspired by another legend, former USC coach Pete Caroll.

Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush – Meyers' fellow football FOX Sports analysts and former Trojans under Caroll – could attest to the competition and intensity of the 'SC football program under Caroll's watch.

Meyer and his players adopted that mindset, relentlessly pursuing growth through fearless competition, which yielded positive results.

Look no further than reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, one of several NFL standouts who played for Meyer in college.

However, Thomas wasn't always the superstar fans have become accustomed to seeing today, according to Meyer.

"Mike Thomas actually was not a good receiver. You saw this fire, you saw this guy who refused to lose. Eventually, his skills got better, but he became the ultimate competitor."

Thomas' drive enabled him to become one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history in a short time, as he now holds the league record for most catches by a player through his first four seasons (470), along with the most receptions by a player in a single season (149).

But not every playmaker is capable of maintaining that competitive spirit for months on end, and Meyer said it's a coaches job to push players beyond their limits.

"When you get a player to the edge, there's barriers: there's laziness, selfishness, fatigue. As a coach, you really have to coach those young guys through that."

Thomas was just one of many to breakthrough under Meyer, and you can now enjoy watching those playmakers on Sunday.

