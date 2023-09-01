College Football Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks Published Sep. 1, 2023 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 2, when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0).

The Green Wave scored 36.0 points per game (19th in college football) and allowed 22.2 (32nd) last season, going 12-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl. The Jaguars lost the New Orleans Bowl last year after finishing 10-3 in the regular season. They scored 31.2 points per game (47thl) and conceded 21.3 (26th).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the South Alabama-Tulane game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs South Alabama Betting Information updated as of September 1, 2023, 8:46 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Tulane -6.5 (-110) -244 +199 52 -110 -110

Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction

Pick ATS: Tulane (-6.5)

Pick OU: Over (52)

Prediction: Tulane 36, South Alabama 20

Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

This is a scary game for Tulane, which returns quarterback Michael Pratt but has huge holes to fill with the departures of running back Tyjae Spears and linebackers Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson .

It's a role reversal game where the Green Wave are expected to win over the dangerous underdog, which is coming off a 10-win season — the two losses were by a point at UCLA and by four to eventual conference champion Troy .

Oh, the Jags have 18 starters back and are coached by one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country in Kane Wommack. It wouldn’t shock me at all if South Alabama won this game outright.

PICK: South Alabama (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 29, Jaguars 23.

The Green Wave have a 70.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Jaguars hold a 33.4% implied probability.

Tulane compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.

South Alabama put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tulane vs. South Alabama: 2022 Stats Comparison

Tulane South Alabama Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.0 (13) 31.2 (49) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 22.2 (47) 21.3 (29) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 15 (33) 16 (41) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 20 (42) 20 (42)

Tulane 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Michael Pratt QB 3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT

478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG Tyjae Spears RB 1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC

22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Deuce Watts WR 33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG Shae Wyatt WR 35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG Dorian Williams LB 106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT Nick Anderson LB 89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Macon Clark S 62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Larry Brooks S 78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD

South Alabama 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Carter Bradley QB 3,343 YDS (64.6%) / 28 TD / 12 INT

50 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 3.8 RUSH YPG La'Damian Webb RB 1,058 YDS / 13 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC

21 REC / 213 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG Jalen Wayne WR 58 REC / 819 YDS / 9 TD / 63.0 YPG Caullin Lacy WR 65 REC / 803 YDS / 6 TD / 61.8 YPG Trey Kiser N/A 56 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Yam Banks S 31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT Jaden Voisin S 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jamie Sheriff DL 31 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

