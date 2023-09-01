Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks
The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 2, when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0).
The Green Wave scored 36.0 points per game (19th in college football) and allowed 22.2 (32nd) last season, going 12-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl. The Jaguars lost the New Orleans Bowl last year after finishing 10-3 in the regular season. They scored 31.2 points per game (47thl) and conceded 21.3 (26th).
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the South Alabama-Tulane game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:
Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPNU
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Tulane
|-6.5 (-110)
|-244
|+199
|52
|-110
|-110
Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction
- Pick ATS: Tulane (-6.5)
- Pick OU: Over (52)
- Prediction: Tulane 36, South Alabama 20
Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica
This is a scary game for Tulane, which returns quarterback Michael Pratt but has huge holes to fill with the departures of running back Tyjae Spears and linebackers Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson.
It's a role reversal game where the Green Wave are expected to win over the dangerous underdog, which is coming off a 10-win season — the two losses were by a point at UCLA and by four to eventual conference champion Troy.
Oh, the Jags have 18 starters back and are coached by one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country in Kane Wommack. It wouldn’t shock me at all if South Alabama won this game outright.
PICK: South Alabama (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)
Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 29, Jaguars 23.
- The Green Wave have a 70.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Jaguars hold a 33.4% implied probability.
- Tulane compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- South Alabama put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.
Tulane vs. South Alabama: 2022 Stats Comparison
|Tulane
|South Alabama
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|36.0 (13)
|31.2 (49)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|22.2 (47)
|21.3 (29)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|15 (33)
|16 (41)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|20 (42)
|20 (42)
Tulane 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT
478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC
22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Deuce Watts
|WR
|33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG
|Shae Wyatt
|WR
|35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Nick Anderson
|LB
|89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Macon Clark
|S
|62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Larry Brooks
|S
|78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD
South Alabama 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Carter Bradley
|QB
|3,343 YDS (64.6%) / 28 TD / 12 INT
50 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 3.8 RUSH YPG
|La'Damian Webb
|RB
|1,058 YDS / 13 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC
21 REC / 213 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG
|Jalen Wayne
|WR
|58 REC / 819 YDS / 9 TD / 63.0 YPG
|Caullin Lacy
|WR
|65 REC / 803 YDS / 6 TD / 61.8 YPG
|Trey Kiser
|N/A
|56 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Yam Banks
|S
|31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT
|Jaden Voisin
|S
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jamie Sheriff
|DL
|31 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
