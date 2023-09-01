College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football

Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks

Published Sep. 1, 2023 1:06 p.m. ET

The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 2, when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0). 

The Green Wave scored 36.0 points per game (19th in college football) and allowed 22.2 (32nd) last season, going 12-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl. The Jaguars lost the New Orleans Bowl last year after finishing 10-3 in the regular season. They scored 31.2 points per game (47thl) and conceded 21.3 (26th).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the South Alabama-Tulane game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Information & Odds

Tulane vs South Alabama Betting Information updated as of September 1, 2023, 8:46 AM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Tulane -6.5 (-110) -244 +199 52 -110 -110

Tulane vs. South Alabama Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Tulane (-6.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (52) 
  • Prediction: Tulane 36, South Alabama 20

Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

This is a scary game for Tulane, which returns quarterback Michael Pratt but has huge holes to fill with the departures of running back Tyjae Spears and linebackers Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a role reversal game where the Green Wave are expected to win over the dangerous underdog, which is coming off a 10-win season — the two losses were by a point at UCLA and by four to eventual conference champion Troy.

Oh, the Jags have 18 starters back and are coached by one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country in Kane Wommack. It wouldn’t shock me at all if South Alabama won this game outright. 

PICK: South Alabama (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Green Wave 29, Jaguars 23.
  • The Green Wave have a 70.9% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Jaguars hold a 33.4% implied probability.
  • Tulane compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.
  • South Alabama put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tulane vs. South Alabama: 2022 Stats Comparison

  Tulane South Alabama
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.0 (13) 31.2 (49)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 22.2 (47) 21.3 (29)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 15 (33) 16 (41)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 20 (42) 20 (42)

Tulane 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Michael Pratt QB 3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT
478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG
Tyjae Spears RB 1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC
22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
Deuce Watts WR 33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG
Shae Wyatt WR 35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG
Dorian Williams LB 106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT
Nick Anderson LB 89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Macon Clark S 62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Larry Brooks S 78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD

South Alabama 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Carter Bradley QB 3,343 YDS (64.6%) / 28 TD / 12 INT
50 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 3.8 RUSH YPG
La'Damian Webb RB 1,058 YDS / 13 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC
21 REC / 213 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG
Jalen Wayne WR 58 REC / 819 YDS / 9 TD / 63.0 YPG
Caullin Lacy WR 65 REC / 803 YDS / 6 TD / 61.8 YPG
Trey Kiser N/A 56 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Yam Banks S 31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT
Jaden Voisin S 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Jamie Sheriff DL 31 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah

2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes