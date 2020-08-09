College Football
Trevor Lawrence Wants To Play
Over the past few weeks, college conferences have rescheduled their football seasons in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. One, the MAC, has announced a full postponement. And there are certainly big questions as Week 0 draws close.

Despite any uncertainty, however, Clemson star Trevor Lawrence knows one thing: he wants to play.

Following practice on Friday, the QB explained his position, saying he was "super-pumped" about playing:

He then added a hashtag version of his statement on Sunday:

That sentiment was echoed by many other players, including Ohio State QB Justin Fields:

The Arkansas State football team issued a joint statement, as well:

In a subsequent string of tweets, Lawrence shared his belief that football would protect players and incentivize them to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While many agreed with Lawrence's reasoning, college football insider Bruce Feldman has reported that the MAC, which has postponed all fall sports with hopes to resume in the spring, will not be sending players home:

"[Kent State coach Sean] Lewis said his team is expected to remain on campus because it’s safe there and they will go forward with hybrid school in the fall. He expects to get more word from the conference on time allowed for team activities each week and how much or how little contact they can have in workouts." (Subscription required for full article)

Lawrence's comments and the #WeWantToPlay movement come amid reports that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held a meeting Sunday to discuss the state of the upcoming college football season.

According to ESPN, the ACC is scheduled to meet Monday morning, with the Pac-12 meeting on Tuesday. Big Ten officials reportedly met Saturday, the same day the MAC became the first FBS conference to postpone its season.

One consideration regarding any massive changes is how the reasoning behind the decision would be communicated, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbick told ESPN:

"My view is if we change course, we better be able to articulate the reason for doing so to our student-athletes."

This is a developing story.

