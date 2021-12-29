College Football
College Football

Top Plays: Maryland-Virginia Tech, Clemson-ISU open Bowl Wednesday

4 mins ago

Bowl season is off and running as Wednesday features three big-time matchups.

Maryland kicked off the day with a dominant 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

No. 19 Clemson is currently taking on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Then tonight, No. 14 Oregon and No. 16 Oklahoma will do battle in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

Here are the top plays from Bowl Wednesday:

New Era Pinstripe Bowl –– Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

To the house!

It didn't take long for the Terps to get things rolling in the postseason. Tarheeb Still froze Tech's defense on his first punt return, trekking 91 yards to pay dirt as Maryland got on the board first.

A long fly ball 

Taulia Tagovailoa dialed up a deep one to Darryl Jones to give Maryland a 14-3 lead early in the second.

21 piece!

The first half was all Maryland, all the time. The Terps found the end zone for a third time in the first two quarters, courtesy of Antwain Littleton.

Up the gut

After a long scoring hiatus, the Hokies collected six points of their own on a QB sneak.

Extending the margin 

After leading 24-10 at the half, Maryland expanded its advantage with this pitch-and-catch from Tagovailoa to Jones.

The unconventional route

Maryland's defense got in on the scoring effort early in the fourth quarter!

Cheez-It Bowl –– No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

Currently underway!

Valero Alamo Bowl –– No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

Still to come!

