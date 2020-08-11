College Football The Pain Of Losing College Football 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Charlotte Wilder

On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that there would be no college football in 2020 — and even though we knew it was most likely coming, the news was a gut-punch. This might come as a shock to some of you, but it’s possible to be very sad about the decision and also understand why the conferences voted it was necessary.

The reason? The players.

Even if you agree with the decision, you can’t blame kids for wanting to be out on the field. Imagine the pain they must feel on the heels of the cancelation. Their lives, livelihoods and futures have been hanging in the balance of this decision for the past five months.

You also can’t blame them for not wanting to play, or for already opting out due to safety concerns. You never know who’s highly susceptible or who has family members who are. Different people are comfortable with different levels of risk.

Perhaps somewhat expectedly, the public conversation around what is and isn’t possible for the football season has evolved into a destructive and wildly unhelpful dichotomy. It seems like the two sides have been painted as “actively rooting against the sport” or “wanting it to be played no matter what, players’ safety be damned.”

But this is a classic case of “two things can be true,” a phrase I have now said at least 1,000 times in response to big arguments in the sports world. And I like to believe most people fall somewhere between those two extremes.

The truth is, that this is not the players’ fault. This isn't even totally on the universities.

Could administrators at these schools have done more to come up with a plan for spring football? Or to say hey, what happens if we *can’t* play this fall? Sure. But back in April — hell, even May! — most Americans assumed that the virus would be under some semblance of control come September.

It is not.

So this week, it came down to the wire as the season grew alarmingly close. Institutions were faced with two choices, both of them bad: cancel fall games or play them.

The current moment is, most of all, a disservice to the college athletes. It was impossible to defend asking them to put their health on the line when there’s not a clear way to protect them from a virus that doctors worry can cause lasting heart and lung damage (the extent of which we don’t yet know).

While it might be the correct decision, it’s also still really hard to stomach asking them not to play.

We’ll hopefully have spring football. But that won’t carry the same weight or provide the same opportunity to kids who have worked their whole lives to play on the biggest stage that fall provides.

If moved to spring, some will have to decide between playing and preparing for the NFL draft. Players and their families have sacrificed so much to attend these schools and play this game. Their entire lives have been consumed by football and led to playing on Saturdays.

What about those who wanted one final chance to compete for a championship? Will there even be one? We don’t know. So much has been taken away.

This is toughest on players, by far. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t awful for fans. I’d argue that college football is the most intimate kind of fandom. You can really, really love your baseball team, but you didn’t *go* to Wrigley Field for college.

Lots of CFB fans grow up hearing stories about family members’ escapades at the school they support. Even if they have no direct affiliation with the team they cheer for every Saturday, they develop a deep connection to the place and to the people who watch games beside them.

College football is about some version of home, of familiarity, of tradition. It’s about the sun setting over the hills as dusk falls over the Rose Bowl. It’s about being hit with a rush of adrenaline as you walk into the raucous Horse Shoe on a perfectly crisp fall day, or “calling the Dawgs” in Athens. It’s about all the weird Michigan voodoo dolls you set up at your tailgate in South Bend because you think they bring good luck.

It’s about feeling something.

And what are most Americans feeling these days? Upset. We are living through a nightmare, and college football players are no exception. But a little empathy would go a long way. This is bigger than sports.

