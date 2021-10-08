College Football By The Numbers: Red River Showdown highlights Saturday's action 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday's slate of action is highlighted by one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns prepare for the latest installment in their historic rivalry, while ranked matchups between SEC and Big Ten foes are also on the docket.

Here are the key stats to know for a number of the marquee matchups in Week 6.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas

12 p.m. ET on ABC

62-49-5: Texas leads the all-time series with 62 wins, though Oklahoma has won three in a row and seven of the past 10, including a 53-45 victory last season in Dallas.

1: Seven of the past eight matchups in this series have been decided by one score.

13: Oklahoma has won 13 consecutive games spanning to last season, the second-longest active streak in the FBS.

11: Oklahoma has registered at least one takeaway in 11 consecutive games.

5: A win would make Texas 5-1 on the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and would make him the first Longhorns coach to win five of his first six games since Fred Akers started 6-0 in 1977.

0: Texas has not punted in its past two games.

43.8: Texas is second in the country in scoring, with 43.8 points per game.

265.8: Texas is fifth in the nation in rush yards per game, led by Bijan Robinson's 652 rushing yards, which ranks second in the country.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

37-28-1: Arkansas leads the all-time series with a record of 37-28-1, including wins in last season's matchup and six of the past 10.

4: Arkansas is one of four teams this season — along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and Stanford — to claim multiple victories over top-15 opponents.

129.9: The Razorbacks’ passing defense ranks second in the FBS, allowing just 129.9 yards per game.

900: Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC with 900 passing yards and 200 rushing yards on the year.

549.2: Ole Miss is third in the country in total yards per game, at 549.2.

0: Ole Miss is one of only five teams in the nation that has not thrown an interception this season.

16: Rebels QB Matt Corral has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games, tied with Eli Manning for the second-longest streak in Ole Miss history.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

61-56-8: Georgia leads the all-time series with 61 wins and has won eight of the past 10 meetings, including a 27-6 home victory last season.

125: The Auburn-Georgia series is tied for the second-most played current FBS series entering this season, behind only Minnesota-Wisconsin (130) and matching North Carolina-Virginia (125).

0: Georgia has posted back-to-back shutouts vs. SEC opponents for the first time since 1980.

5-0: For the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has started a season 5-0.

4.6: Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense (4.6 PPG). Iowa is next at 11.6 PPG. Georgia has allowed only one offensive touchdown this season.

23: Georgia opponents have scored just 23 points this season. That five-game tally is the lowest since 1937, when the Bulldogs allowed just 14 points through five contests.

38.8: Auburn is 14th in the country in scoring, at 38.8 PPG.

3: Auburn is tied for sixth nationally, having allowed only three sacks this season. That includes three games not allowing any.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa

4 p.m. ET on FOX

17-13: Penn State leads the all-time series 17-13, though Iowa won 41-23 at Penn State last season. Before that loss, the Nittany Lions had won four straight games in this series.

20: Penn State has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game this season.

12: Penn State has the third-best scoring defense in the country, at 12 points per game.

5: Iowa has won five straight matchups against ranked opponents. Only Alabama has more consecutive wins over ranked teams (nine).

8: Iowa has won eight straight against Big Ten teams.

12: Iowa leads the nation with 12 interceptions this season, and its 76 interceptions since 2017 are the most in the country in that time.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.