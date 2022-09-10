College Football
Texas-Alabama: Live updates, analysis, video and more
Texas-Alabama: Live updates, analysis, video and more

3 mins ago

Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff game between Texas and No. 1 Alabama (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) is the highlight of the college football weekend, and we're there every step of the way with wall-to-wall coverage.

The action is underway, with reports of on-field temperatures topping 110 degrees. Follow along for the latest from our reporters and crew in Austin.

Latest updates from Austin – our reporters on the ground

Quinn Ewers is helped to the locker room

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers goes down awkwardly on his shoulder and is helped to the locker room against Alabama.

Jase McClellan breaks off 81-yard TD

Jase McClellan's touchdown dash gave Alabama a 10-3 lead in the first quarter.

Reggie Bush: Texas! Texas! … Oklahoma???

Reggie Bush has some fun with Texas Longhorns fans at ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ mixing in an Oklahoma chant when they least expect it.

Vince Young talks Texas' upset chances

Legendary Texas QB Vince Young joins "Big Noon Kickoff" to talk about the Texas Longhorns' chances of upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide, Quinn Ewers' development and respect for Nick Saban,

Alabama driven by 2021 results

Alabama is more motivated than ever after falling short of a title in 2021. Nick Saban, Bryce Young and Will Anderson sat down with Tom Rinaldi to talk about shortcomings and looking ahead to this season.

Ricky Williams joins ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Texas great RIcky Williams joins "Big Noon Kickoff" to talk about the Heisman chances of Bijan Robinson and more.

Roger Clemens joins ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Former Texas Longhorn Roger Clemens joins "Big Noon Kickoff" to talk about the game and more.

Additional reading

— Bijan Robinson is a Heisman contender and Big Business. But he's keeping it a family affair. (Read more)

— What are the key storylines RJ Young and Laken Litman are watching in Alabama-Texas? From Texas' tempo at the start to how they respond to adversity, here's what we find most fascinating. (Read more)

— This is only the 10th all-time meeting between Texas and Alabama, but with so much shared history, it seems more like a family affair. Here are some of the most intriguing storylines ahead of Saturday's contest between two teams with a complicated history. (Read more)

— Wanna bet? We offered our Top 25 lines for Week 2, but here's how to bet Texas-Alabama. (Read more)

— The biggest question around the game is pretty straightforward: Can unranked Texas pull off an upset of No. 1 Alabama? RJ Young and Geoff Schwartz broke down the key points. (Read more)

— What if Texas pulls off the upset? Joel Klatt looked at the wildest possible outcomes for Week 2 of college football. (Read more)

— In Tuscaloosa, Steve Sarkisian developed Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones into championship quarterbacks, then laid the groundwork for reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young to potentially do the same. Now he's trying to do the same with Quinn Ewers. (Read more)

— Should covering a 20-point spread be looked at as a victory for Longhorn fans? Joel Klatt breaks down what Texas fans can count as success. (Read more)

— There are expected to be more than 100,000 fans attending Saturday’s showdown. Many of them already know these big names. Here's a more in-depth breakdown of the five key matchups pro scouts will be watching. (Read more)

— Alabama coach Nick Saban has only lost twice to former assistants. Both of them came last season (Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart). Will Saturday be No. 3? Here are more numbers to know. (Read more)

— It's a very serious week in Austin, but that doesn't mean the Longhorns can't have some fun at the expense of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, whose car got towed during Week 1's game. (Read more)

