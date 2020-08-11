Sports World Reacts To CFB News

College Football
The news of the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their fall sports seasons, including college football, was met with significant reaction across social media.

Notable players from both conferences expressed their feelings, starting with Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

Former players such as Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart echoed their sentiments.

Coaches also weighed in, including Maryland's defensive coach Brawley Evans.

This is a developing story.

