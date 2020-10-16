College Football Rattler's Redemption 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a Red River Showdown for the ages, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler exploded late, out-dueling Texas Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger for a quadruple-overtime victory.

And after winning one of the biggest rivalry games of the season in impressive fashion, former USC superstar and current FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush named Rattler his Playmaker of the Week.

Due to a shaky performance in the first half, Rattler was in a word, rattled, calling for coach Lincoln Riley to bench him for Tanner Mordecai in the first half. But Rattler made a triumphant return after halftime, finishing the game with 209 passing yards and three touchdowns to just one interception.

Rattler also earned 51 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Bush highlighted Rattler's bounce-back ability and his maturity in the pocket, and Rattler credited staying calm and confident, and trusting himself as the key for his big late-game performance.

"I just had to play my game ... and I had a good time doing it."

Bush and Rattler also broke down some key plays in the game, including a beautiful connection with receiver Drake Stoops for a touchdown.

As a redshirt freshman, Rattler duked it out with senior Texas quarterback Ehlinger. After struggling early, Rattler took a play from veteran Ehlinger's book, citing the Longhorn quarterback's maturity and focus as a motivating factor for him in the win.

"That competition definitely strives you to make big time plays ... Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games."

Ehlinger wasn't the only act Rattler had to match, as there is a long line of Oklahoma quarterbacks with a large legacy to live up to. Look no further than the last three: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

Rattler's goal is to carry the torch, but he also feels lucky to be able to follow in their footsteps.

Coming off their upset victory over Texas, the Sooners head into a bye week.

Despite claiming the Golden Hat, the team still has a lot of work to do if they want to hold the Big 12 championship trophy at the end of the season.

The Sooners' odds to win the national championship are a big long (+10000), but according to Bush, Rattler for the Heisman Trophy might be a better bet.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season plays out for you because I do believe we saw you grow up a lot in this last game. I really think if you continue on this path you have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy."

