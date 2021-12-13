College Football
Spencer Rattler announces transfer to South Carolina from Oklahoma

2 hours ago

The college football landscape continued to change Monday night, with one of the biggest names in the sport announcing his transfer.

The choice from former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler came as a bit of a surprise, as he announced through his Twitter account that he will be transferring to South Carolina.

Rattler's Oklahoma career was adventurous, to say the least.

He arrived in Norman as a five-star recruit and one of the best quarterback prospects in the country.

After taking a redshirt in 2019, Rattler was named the starting quarterback in 2020. He led the Sooners to a 9-2 record while throwing for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

That strong season led many analysts and scouts to peg Rattler as the preseason Heisman favorite heading into 2021, not to mention a candidate to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

But those predictions did not materialize. Rattler started the first six games of the 2021 season, and though he didn't lose a game as a starter, his inconsistent play — just 10 touchdowns to five interceptions — led to his being benched in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.

Now, with former head coach Lincoln Riley accepting the vacant coaching job at USC and Williams in position to be the starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season, Rattler has moved on to the SEC and South Carolina.

He will be joined by former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner, who is also making the jump to South Carolina.

With arguably the biggest name in the transfer portal announcing his next destination, there was plenty of reaction to the decision on social media.

