Football World Reacts to Alabama Win

Alabama made it look easy on Monday night, routing Ohio State 52-24 and winning its third national championship in the past six years.

The Crimson Tide were carried by their version of the "Big 3," including quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The dominant performance from Alabama elicited social media reaction from across the sports world.

Here are some of the best postgame scenes from and reactions to Alabama's win:

DeVonta Smith post-game interview

Smith wins MVP

An emotional Nick Saban

Fields leaves the field

Skip Bayless congratulates Saban

Ryan Day's take

#NewProfilePic

Joel Klatt deliver his way-too-early Top 10

Stephen A. Smith checks in

One OSU alum's assessment

VICTORY MOOD

NFL players have their say

Letting it set in

Alabama x Spongebob

