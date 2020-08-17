College Football SEC Reveals 10-game Schedule 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The SEC is moving forward with its plans to play college football this fall, and on Monday, the conference released its retooled 10-game conference-only schedule, starting September 26.

Because of the adjustments made to the schedule, including the built-in bye weeks for each team between Week 5 and Week 7, and a conference-wide open week on Dec. 12, the calendar features some big-time changes.

The Florida-Georgia matchup, which is usually set for within seven days of Halloween weekend, is instead locked in for Week 7 on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville.

In addition, the Gators' rivalry game against the Tennessee Volunteers has been moved to Dec. 5, marking the first time since 2001 that the game will be played in the last week of the season.

The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will stay on its traditional Thanksgiving week of Nov. 28, but it will no longer be the last regular-season game for either team.

The Crimson Tide travel to Arkansas and the Tigers host Texas A&M the following week.

LSU and Alabama face off on Nov. 14, with an off-week prior to the game, as they've both had in years past.

The SEC title game is set for Dec. 19, one day ahead of the College Football Playoff’s selection show.

Prior to the annoucement of the full slate, the SEC teased Week 1, which features 7 conference-only games.

Mississippi State at LSU

First-year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach will challenge the defending national champion LSU to start the season.

In 2019, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13 at Davis Wade Stadium, en route to a 15-0 record and the program's fourth national title.

Leach will travel to the bayou with a new quarterback in Stanford graduate transfer K.J. Costello, but history will not be on their side, considering Mississippi State has only won once in Death Valley since 1992.

Alabama at Missouri

Alabama was originally scheduled to open the season against USC, but now will take on Missouri at Faurot Field.

The Crimson Tide haven't matched up against the Tigers since 2018, when Nick Saban & Co. won 39-10 in Tuscaloosa.

Kentucky at Auburn

Kentucky will hit the road to open the season in a battle against Auburn.

The two teams last met in 2015, when the Tigers edged out the Wildcats 30-27 at Kroger Field.

Auburn has won the last two meetings against UK, and leads the all-time series 26-6-1.

Florida at Ole Miss

Florida visits first-year head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss to start the season. It will be the Gators' first time opening the season with a true road game since 1987.

It's also Florida's first trip to Oxford since 2007, when Tim Tebow helped take down the Rebels, 30-24.

It will represent the 26th matchup between the two schools, with Ole Miss leading the series 12-11-1.

Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee heads to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on South Carolina to kick off the fall. The Vols haven't opened their season against an SEC opponent since 1988.

Tennessee trounced South Carolina 41-21 in 2019, the beginning of a 6-game win streak to finish their season.

The Vols are 26-10-2 all-time against the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt will take on Texas A&M at Kyle Field, opening the season against an SEC opponent for the third time in Commodores head coach Derek Mason's 7-year tenure.

The last time Vanderbilt won a season opener against an SEC team was in 1988, beating Mississippi State, 24-20.

The Aggies hold a 2-0 record in the all-time series against the Commodores, with wins coming in 2013 and 2015.

Georgia at Arkansas

The Bulldogs will begin their 2020 campaign against the Razorbacks.

The last time Georgia traveled to Little Rock was in 2014, when they defeated Arkansas, 45-32.

In the all-time series, UGA is 10-4 against the Razorbacks.

