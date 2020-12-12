College Football
Fuller Scores Extra Special Extra Point

2 hours ago

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller continued hitting milestones in her historic 2020 college football campaign, and she's now become the first female to score in a Power 5 football game.

With a little under two minutes remaining in the first quarter of Vanderbilt's matchup with Tennessee on Saturday, Fuller nailed her first career extra point to tie the game, 7-7.

Fuller, a goalkeeper from Vanderbilt's SEC champion women's soccer team, made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game on Nov. 28 against Missouri.

Fuller kicked off the second half, her only action of the game.

Fuller joined the team after COVID-19 protocols landed the Commodores' specialists in quarantine. The kickers have now returned to the roster. 

With another historic moment in the books for Fuller, fans and pundits took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

Stay tuned for more updates.

