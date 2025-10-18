QB Diego Pavia Accounts for 3 TDs to Lead No. 17 Vanderbilt Over No. 10 LSU

Diego Pavia threw for 160 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards and two more touchdowns as No. 17 Vanderbilt beat 10th-ranked LSU 31-24 on Saturday to snap a 10-game skid against the Tigers.

Vanderbilt never trailed in what was the fourth meeting since 1947 with both schools ranked in the AP poll. Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) beat LSU for the first time since 1990.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) had some big plays with Garrett Nussmeier throwing for 225 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yarder to Zavion Thomas. Caden Durham also had a 51-yard run down to the Vandy 2-yard line before the Commodores forced LSU to settle for one of four field-goal attempts.

That wasn't enough against a Vanderbilt offense that came in seventh in the nation, averaging 43.2 points a game. The Commodores scored the most points LSU has given up this season with a defense ranked fifth in the country allowing 11.8 points a game.

Vanderbilt punted only twice, both times in the fourth quarter.

LSU's best chance came after the first Vandy punt, trailing 31-24 with 8:55 left. Zaylin Wood sacked Nussmeier on the first play. LSU had to punt the ball back three plays later and never threatened after that.

The takeaways

LSU: The Tigers struggled to run against a Vandy defense that came in ranked 16th nationally. LSU settled for too many field goals by Damian Ramos, who made kicks of 48, 42 and 23 yards. He missed a 52-yarder.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are not only assured of extending the longest run in program history in the AP Top 25 to a sixth straight week, they will move up at least one spot. This is their second win over an AP top-15 ranked opponent this season, which is the first time in program history that Vanderbilt has accomplished that feat. The Commodores have now beaten an AP top-10 ranked opponent in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, as well.

No more fun trips to Music City?

LSU had the edge with plenty of purple filling the stands for what traditionally had been a fun trip to Music City. Vanderbilt just countered by cranking up the volume on the speakers, and Tigers’ fans started heading to the exits in the final minutes.

After the final second ticked off, Vanderbilt started the celebration, playing "Callin’ Baton Rouge" while safely protecting both goalposts.

Up next

LSU: Hosts No. 4 Texas A&M on Oct. 25.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 16 Missouri on Oct. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

