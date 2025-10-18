College Football
QB Diego Pavia Accounts for 3 TDs to Lead No. 17 Vanderbilt Over No. 10 LSU
College Football

QB Diego Pavia Accounts for 3 TDs to Lead No. 17 Vanderbilt Over No. 10 LSU

Updated Oct. 18, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET

Diego Pavia threw for 160 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards and two more touchdowns as No. 17 Vanderbilt beat 10th-ranked LSU 31-24 on Saturday to snap a 10-game skid against the Tigers.

Vanderbilt never trailed in what was the fourth meeting since 1947 with both schools ranked in the AP poll. Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) beat LSU for the first time since 1990.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) had some big plays with Garrett Nussmeier throwing for 225 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yarder to Zavion Thomas. Caden Durham also had a 51-yard run down to the Vandy 2-yard line before the Commodores forced LSU to settle for one of four field-goal attempts.

That wasn't enough against a Vanderbilt offense that came in seventh in the nation, averaging 43.2 points a game. The Commodores scored the most points LSU has given up this season with a defense ranked fifth in the country allowing 11.8 points a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanderbilt punted only twice, both times in the fourth quarter.

LSU's best chance came after the first Vandy punt, trailing 31-24 with 8:55 left. Zaylin Wood sacked Nussmeier on the first play. LSU had to punt the ball back three plays later and never threatened after that.

The takeaways

LSU: The Tigers struggled to run against a Vandy defense that came in ranked 16th nationally. LSU settled for too many field goals by Damian Ramos, who made kicks of 48, 42 and 23 yards. He missed a 52-yarder.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are not only assured of extending the longest run in program history in the AP Top 25 to a sixth straight week, they will move up at least one spot. This is their second win over an AP top-15 ranked opponent this season, which is the first time in program history that Vanderbilt has accomplished that feat. The Commodores have now beaten an AP top-10 ranked opponent in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, as well.

No more fun trips to Music City?

LSU had the edge with plenty of purple filling the stands for what traditionally had been a fun trip to Music City. Vanderbilt just countered by cranking up the volume on the speakers, and Tigers’ fans started heading to the exits in the final minutes.

After the final second ticked off, Vanderbilt started the celebration, playing "Callin’ Baton Rouge" while safely protecting both goalposts.

Up next

LSU: Hosts No. 4 Texas A&M on Oct. 25.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 16 Missouri on Oct. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Vanderbilt Commodores
LSU Tigers
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes