College Football
Oregon's Mario Cristobal reportedly close to deal to be Miami's next head coach Oregon's Mario Cristobal reportedly close to deal to be Miami's next head coach
College Football

Oregon's Mario Cristobal reportedly close to deal to be Miami's next head coach

4 hours ago

The college football coaching rumor mill continues to churn. The latest focus of chatter? Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that Cristobal’s alma mater — the University of Miami — was in hot pursuit. The news, however, was met with skepticism in some quarters.

On Sunday, though, it seemed increasingly likely that Cristobal was on his way to Miami to become the Hurricanes' next head coach.

According to one report, the deal had been worked out and all that was left was for Cristobal to put his signature on a contract.

Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, and Cristobal was set to speak to his Oregon team Sunday afternoon.

This news now comes after it was reported on Friday that Oregon was school was preparing an "aggressive" new contract with increased compensation for Cristobal, per The Oregonian.

Cristobal, 51, is in the second year of a recently extended contract that runs through the 2026 season. He’s earning $4.3 million this season plus $700,000 in performance incentives that could increase that by another $500,000 should Oregon win its third straight Pac-12 championship on Friday to earn a bid to the Rose Bowl.

He’s also due a $300,000 retention bonus if he's still at Oregon on Jan. 14, 2022. Should he leave, Cristobal’s buyout is $9 million through that same date.

Under Cristobal, Oregon is 35-13 overall and 23-10 in Pac-12 play through four seasons and has finished in the top 13 nationally in recruiting each of those years. Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, which has 19 commits, is currently ranked No. 9, per SI

If he were to officially take the Miami job, his last game as the head coach at Oregon would be Friday's 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.

If Cristobal were to change jobs, it would be the third massive coaching change of the week, after Lincoln Riley jetted from Oklahoma to Southern California on Sunday and longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly inked a new deal with LSU on Monday. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Updated National Title Odds
College Football

Updated National Title Odds

Updated National Title Odds
Alabama is officially your favorite to win the college football championship. Check out the updated national title odds here.
6 hours ago
College Football Playoff Is Set
College Football

College Football Playoff Is Set

College Football Playoff Is Set
Alabama will face Cincinnati in Dallas, and Michigan gets Georgia in Miami. RJ Young reacts to the semifinal matchups.
6 hours ago
College Football Odds Week 14
College Football

College Football Odds Week 14

College Football Odds Week 14
Find out everything that happened with the Power 5 and other conference championship games here
22 hours ago
College Football Top Plays: Week 14
College Football

College Football Top Plays: Week 14

College Football Top Plays: Week 14
Championship weekend was a wild one, with Michigan, Baylor, Alabama and Cincinnati coming out on top. Here are the top plays!
22 hours ago
Saturday Standouts
College Football

Saturday Standouts

Saturday Standouts
Big (championship) games call for big performances. Check out which college ballers showed up and showed out on Saturday.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes