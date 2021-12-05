College Football Oregon's Mario Cristobal reportedly close to deal to be Miami's next head coach 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football coaching rumor mill continues to churn. The latest focus of chatter? Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that Cristobal’s alma mater — the University of Miami — was in hot pursuit. The news, however, was met with skepticism in some quarters.

On Sunday, though, it seemed increasingly likely that Cristobal was on his way to Miami to become the Hurricanes' next head coach.

According to one report, the deal had been worked out and all that was left was for Cristobal to put his signature on a contract.

Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, and Cristobal was set to speak to his Oregon team Sunday afternoon.

This news now comes after it was reported on Friday that Oregon was school was preparing an "aggressive" new contract with increased compensation for Cristobal, per The Oregonian.

Cristobal, 51, is in the second year of a recently extended contract that runs through the 2026 season. He’s earning $4.3 million this season plus $700,000 in performance incentives that could increase that by another $500,000 should Oregon win its third straight Pac-12 championship on Friday to earn a bid to the Rose Bowl.

He’s also due a $300,000 retention bonus if he's still at Oregon on Jan. 14, 2022. Should he leave, Cristobal’s buyout is $9 million through that same date.

Under Cristobal, Oregon is 35-13 overall and 23-10 in Pac-12 play through four seasons and has finished in the top 13 nationally in recruiting each of those years. Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, which has 19 commits, is currently ranked No. 9, per SI.

If he were to officially take the Miami job, his last game as the head coach at Oregon would be Friday's 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.

If Cristobal were to change jobs, it would be the third massive coaching change of the week, after Lincoln Riley jetted from Oklahoma to Southern California on Sunday and longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly inked a new deal with LSU on Monday.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.