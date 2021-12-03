Oregon offers 'aggressive' extension to Mario Cristobal amid Miami rumors

College Football
The college football coaching rumor mill continued to churn on Friday. The latest focus of chatter? Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that Cristobal’s alma mater — the University of Miami — would pursue him in the coming days, along with Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich.

The news came mere hours before the No. 10 Ducks are set to compete for a Pac-12 championship against the No. 17 Utah Utes on Friday night and with the early signing recruitment period less than two weeks away. 

The news, however, was met with skepticism in some quarters.

It appeared that Oregon was taking the talk seriously, however, as reports surfaced on Friday that the school was preparing an "aggressive" new contract with increased compensation for Cristobal, per The Oregonian.

Cristobal, 51, is in the second year of a recently extended contract that runs through the 2026 season. He’s earning $4.3 million this season plus $700,000 in performance incentives that could increase that by another $500,000 should Oregon win its third straight Pac-12 championship on Friday to earn a bid to the Rose Bowl.

He’s also due a $300,000 retention bonus if he's still at Oregon on Jan. 14, 2022. Should he leave, Cristobal’s buyout is $9 million through that same date.

Under Cristobal, Oregon is 35-12 overall and 23-9 in Pac-12 play through four seasons and has finished in the top 13 nationally in recruiting each of those years. Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, which has 19 commits, is currently ranked No. 9, per SI

If Cristobal were to change jobs, it would be the third massive coaching change of the week, after Lincoln Riley jetted from Oklahoma to Southern California on Sunday and longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly inked a new deal with LSU on Monday. 

