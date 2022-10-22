College Football
Oklahoma State rallies late behind Spencer Sanders to beat Texas
Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday.

Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field.

Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU the previous week.

Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II intercepted two of Quinn Ewers’ passes for the Cowboys, and Kendal Daniels picked off Ewers in the final minute to end the Longhorns’ final threat.

Jayden Daniels leads LSU to 45-20 victory over No. 7 Ole Miss

Jayden Daniels leads LSU to 45-20 victory over No. 7 Ole Miss

Bijan Robinson ran for 140 yards and a touchdown and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass for Texas (5-3, 3-2). Ewers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, but he went 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two interceptions in the second half.

Texas led 31-24 at halftime as both teams gained more than 300 yards before the break.

Sanders’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley and the extra point tied the game at 34 with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, setting up the final frantic minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

