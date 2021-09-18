College Football Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler off to up-and-down start in sophomore season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will the real Spencer Rattler please stand up?

The Oklahoma Sooners ' sophomore quarterback entered the 2021 college football season as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and an early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

All of that was for good reason, with Rattler having thrown for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and completing 67.5% of his passes as a freshman while helping the Sooners to a 9-2 record and a sixth consecutive Big 12 title.

As the OU signal-caller, Rattler is following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, all of whom are now starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Additionally, Mayfield and Murray both won the Heisman during their time at Oklahoma.

But through three games, this season has been a roller coaster of sorts for Rattler.

The Sooners are 3-0, but they have played three unranked opponents and barely survived two of the matchups. They squeaked out a 40-35 victory over Tulane in their opener and on Saturday staved off an upset bid from Nebraska , winning 23-16.

The common denominator in those games was underwhelming play from the starting quarterback.

In the win over Tulane, Rattler completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 304 yards but also threw two interceptions.

It marked his first game with multiple interceptions since a 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26, 2020, when he threw three interceptions in his second career start.

Against Nebraska, Rattler completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 214 yards but only one passing touchdown, and the Sooners' offense struggled to find consistency.

Instead, they relied on their rushing attack, racking up 196 yards and scoring two of their three touchdowns on the ground. The Oklahoma defense also contributed five sacks, an interception and a blocked extra-point attempt that was returned for two points.

Through three games this season, the Sooners' offense has recorded only two passing plays of at least 30 yards.

Between the two somewhat disappointing games, however, was a 76-0 demolition of Western Carolina, in which Rattler looked every bit the Heisman favorite in just one half of play.

Going forward, the key for Rattler will be finding some consistency.

The Sooners open conference play next Saturday against West Virginia and won't see an opponent currently ranked in the AP Top 25 until a Nov. 20 matchup with Iowa State. If there were ever a time for Rattler to find his groove and hit his stride, it would appear that the Sooners' relatively easy opening to conference play is it.

If he can find a rhythm, Rattler could still deliver on the preseason hype bestowed upon not just him but also the Sooners as a team.

