Ohio State vs. Oregon odds: How to bet, picks, more

There's no better way to start your college football Saturday than an epic matchup of two top 12 teams.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks head to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in FOX's Big Noon Saturday tilt, where Ryan Day & Co. are heavy favorites. Yet one of our betting analysts thinks Oregon can keep things close.

Here are the odds, point spread, moneylines, total over/under and picks you need to place your bets at FOX Bet on this heavyweight bout.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FOX)
Point spread: Ohio State -14.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Oregon covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -650 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Oregon +475 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This line was going to open around 10 had Oregon played better against Fresno State, and now it has ballooned to 14.5 (and 15 at some points) due to the Ducks' poor performance. 

"However, that has been Oregon for the past three years. The Ducks have covered only five games at home under head coach Mario Cristobal while winning 17 of 18 home tilts. In that time, they sometimes play down to opponents and — this is important — play up for big games. 

"Oregon is 2-0 against Washington (our rival), 2-0 against USC, dominated a top-ranked Utah in the Pac-12 championship game and won the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin. The Ducks should have beaten Auburn in Week 1 of 2019 as well. In all of these contests, the offense brought its A-game, showing plays and wrinkles not seen all season. I expect the same Saturday. Oregon should be able to score enough points to cover the 14.5."

PICK: Oregon (+14.5) to lose by fewer than 14 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

