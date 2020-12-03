College Football Ohio State's Championship Conundrum 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's edition of Breaking the Huddle, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt welcomed in CFB analyst and former Buckeye coach Urban Meyer to discuss the Big Ten, Ohio State, and more.

And of course, Klatt broke down his top 10.

One of the biggest topics among college football pundits is the Big Ten's six-game minimum to qualify for the conference title game.

Ohio State – the only unbeaten team in the conference – is just one cancellation away from being ineligible to play in the championship game for its fourth straight conference title.

Meyer shared his thoughts not only on the rule's implications for Ohio State, but also the rest of the teams in the conference, as Wisconsin is already ineligible after the Badgers had three games canceled.

"I think it's a good starting point ... but the one thing you can't be is rigid. ... I just hope they remain flexible and keep one thing in mind: what's in the best interest of the players."

When it comes to the conference championship, CFP implications are typically on the line. However, this year, not everything is so cut-and-dry, which Meyer discussed.

"It's never been more important, ever. Their [the CFP committee] job is to put the best four teams in, and there is going to be a look-test conversation."

The committee, according to both Klatt and Meyer, is going to have to take a deep dive into the film. And a team that Klatt likes a lot on tape is Cincinnati.

Meyer also has high praise for Cincy's coach Luke Fickell, as Fickell coached under Meyer, as co-defensive coordinator at OSU.

"Luke, he has all the qualities to be a great coach, and the No. 1 quality is he cares deeply for players. ... He always puts his players out front."

Klatt, meanwhile, has the Bearcats at No. 8 in his top 10.

"I love this team. They have a quality resume, it's not the best resume you've ever seen, but in a COVID year, it's a quality resume. And they are certainly going to have an argument at the end of this thing to get into this college football playoff."

But for Klatt, there is only one team that looks like a juggernaut, and that's No. 1 Alabama.

Coach Nick Saban has led the Tide to five national championships in just over a decade and seven total title game appearances. But after missing the playoff last season, Alabama has bounced back in a major way. Said Klatt:

"That's the best team in the country, and I don't actually see anyone beating Alabama. I think they are steamrolling themselves toward a potential national championship, and it would be the second one for Nick Saban with an undefeated squad if he's able to do it."

FOX Bet agrees, with the Tide boasting the best odds to win the national title (+150).

Make sure to check out the rest of the episode to hear why Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is a Heisman-favorite, as Klatt breaks down Jones' four touchdown passes from the Iron Bowl last Saturday.

