College Football North Carolina WR Tez Walker eligible to play after 'new information' emerges Updated Oct. 5, 2023 2:46 p.m. ET

The NCAA says wide receiver Tez Walker will be allowed to play for the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels for the remainder of the season after receiving new information from the school this week.

The NCAA released a statement Thursday saying its staff received new information this week regarding Walker and determined it qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver. The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so, according to the NCAA.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously," NCAA President Charlie Baker and Division I Board of directors chair Jere Morehead said in a joint statement. "While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards.

"UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC's own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."

North Carolina coach Mack Brown thanked those at the school who have worked to help get Walker eligible.

"We're happy for Tez," Brown said in a statement. "Everything that has transpired over the last few weeks has been for the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he's going to have a chance to live his dream."

The unbeaten Tar Heels host Syracuse on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

