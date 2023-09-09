College Football No. 10 Notre Dame's game at NC State interrupted by weather, lightning concerns Published Sep. 9, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday's game between No. 10 Notre Dame and North Carolina State has resumed after a 1-hour, 45-minute delay due to weather concerns.

The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended. The stadium's new videoboard — part of a $15 million upgrade — cited lightning within 8 miles (13 kilometers) of Carter-Finley Stadium.

Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game’s pause shortly before 1 p.m.

During the storm stoppage, numerous panels on the videoboard shorted out briefly amid a lightning strike nearby. But the videoboard was mostly up and running — minus a section of still-dark panels — as fans reentered the stadium and the teams retook the field for a 10-minute warmup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

