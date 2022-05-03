Nebraska's Scott Frost hit with NCAA infractions

football
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has been leveled with a number of penalties as a result of infractions committed during the 2020 season.

Those include a one-year show-cause order, plus a five-day suspension to be administered in the fall.

Frost was reprimanded for allowing one too many coaches to take part in instruction during the season. The extra coach, a special-teams analyst who provided "tactical instruction to student-athletes" in film sessions, practices and games during the fall of 2020, exceeded the limit of 10 on-field coaches per team.

Frost was reportedly aware of the infraction but said nothing of it to NCAA officials. He received a Level II punishment for his knowledge of the infraction and failure to make it known.

According to CBS Sports, the unnamed assistant did "everything from individualized film analysis with players to making calls during competition."

"It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

"We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska, we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules." 

Frost went 15-29 in four seasons at the helm of the squad and is fresh off a 3-9 record in 2021. Nebraska ranked 93rd in SP+ special teams during the 2020 campaign.

