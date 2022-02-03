National Signing Day: Ohio State lands Big Ten's top class

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class looks to be complete, and yes, it is a good one.

The Buckeyes wrapped up their 2022 class on Wednesday by signing a pair of four-star prospects (per 247Sports.com) in defensive end Omari Abor and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman.

Abor, a native of Duncanville, Texas, is the No. 63-ranked prospect in the 2022 class and is one of seven top-100 signees for the Buckeyes. 

Hinzman is an interior offensive lineman who is the No. 173-ranked recruit in the nation and the No. 3-ranked prospect from the state of Wisconsin. 

With the addition of Abor and Hinzman, the Buckeyes now have 21 total signees in the 2022 class, which is the top-ranked class in the Big Ten and the fourth-best class in the nation. This is the third consecutive year OSU has signed a top-five ranked class and the sixth time since 2016.

Ohio State's class is loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball with the addition of five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks and five-star safety Sonny Styles. Hicks is the top-rated linebacker recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation, while Styles is the No. 1-ranked safety in the country and the No. 12-ranked prospect overall.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes inked four-star QB Devin Brown, who is the No. 6-ranked QB prospect in the 2022 class and the top player from the state of Utah. He will be throwing to a pair of elite wide receiver prospects in Kaleb Brown and Kyion Graves, who are both ranked among the top 100 prospects in the nation.

Of the 21 prospects in the Buckeyes' recruiting class, 11 are already on campus and enrolled in classes, while the other 10 will enroll in the summer.

