College Football Michigan's J.J. McCarthy says '80%' of teams steal signs, including Ohio State Updated Jan. 3, 2024 4:26 p.m. ET

J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines got the program's first win in the College Football Playoff era (2015-present) with a thrilling 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in a semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl. But through all the program's success, Michigan's ongoing sign-stealing scandal continues to be a topic of conversation.

Michigan's quarterback provided his perspective on the matter on Wednesday, downplaying the team's involvement.

"Yeah, and I also feel like it's so unfortunate because there's probably — I don't want to say a crazy number, but I'd say a good number, 80% of the teams in college football steal signs. It's just a thing about football. It's been around for years," McCarthy said at his media availability when asked about the scandal. "We actually had to adapt because in 2020 or 2019 when Ohio State was stealing our signs, which is legal, and they were doing it, we had to get up to the level that they were at, and we had to make it an even playing field. I just feel like it sucks, just because like [Michigan defensive lineman] Mason [Graham] said, we do work our butts off.

"We do watch so much film and look for those little tendencies and spend like 10, 15 minutes on one clip alone just looking at all the little details of the posture, of the linebackers or the D-ends, the safeties off levels, the corner to the field is press, but the corner to the boundary is off, little stuff like that where it's like, you could say it's all sign stealing, but there's a lot more that goes into play, and a lot of stuff that gets masked, a lot of work that gets masked just because of the outside perception of what sign stealing is all about."

Coach Jim Harbaugh deflected a question about possible sanctions, saying he is focused on the game against Washington.

"I don’t know if you want to live in rumorville or speculation, but we just don’t really have any room to be doing that at this point," he said. "That’s done elsewhere."

Michigan came under fire in the middle of the season when it was revealed that assistant Connor Stalions traveled to games and filmed opposing teams' on-field signals, with an elaborate system in place to do so. Stalions was later fired by Michigan, as was linebackers coach Chris Partridge. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten.

The NCAA does not directly ban the stealing of signs, but there are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals and in-person, advanced scouting of future opponents in season. There are also rules against unsportsmanlike or unethical activities by coaches, and head coaches are generally considered to be responsible for violations that occur under them.

The Wolverines have run the table thus far, going 14-0, winning the Big Ten and advancing to the College Football Playoff Championship, where they'll battle the Washington Huskies (14-0 overall, 10-0 in Pac-12 play). Led by quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., Washington put up 37 points on No. 3 Texas, which was first in the Big 12 in opponent yards (321.7) and points (17.5) per game this season, in the Sugar Bowl.

McCarthy has totaled 2,851 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 170.1 passer rating, while completing 73.2% of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Rose Bowl: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan outlast Jalen Milroe, Alabama in OT thriller

McCarthy threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns in Michigan's semifinal round win over Alabama, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson to tie the game with 1:34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Michigan went on to win in overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

