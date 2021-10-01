College Football Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Win $10,000 for free with FOX Super 6 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It is rare to say this, but Michigan has flown under the Big Ten radar so far this year.

After all, Penn State and Iowa have ascended to frontrunner status while Ohio State has struggled. Wisconsin had a ton of attention early before stumbles against the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame.

But as Week 5 of the college football season arrives, the Wolverines are 4-0 and look better than they have in years. Still, they also have a few questions to answer. Some of them might find answers on Saturday when Michigan visits Wisconsin for Big Noon Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX).

And you could take home $10,000 with FOX’s Super 6. Just answer all six questions correctly and you could win the grand prize. It’s easy and free! Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for Saturday’s contest.

What will be the total combined score at the half?

The options: 0-10, 11-14, 15-18, 19-21, 22-28, 29+

If this game is about tempo, then the halftime score will tell you which way this one is going. Michigan has averaged 40 points a game and scored all 20 of its points against Rutgers before halftime last week. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is struggling offensively, scoring just seven first-half points against Penn State and three against Notre Dame.

Prediction: 15-18 points

Which team will have the longest completion and how long will it be?

The options: Michigan, Wisconsin, Tie with Options from 1-70+

The biggest storyline of Wisconsin’s season has been the regression of quarterback Graham Mertz, who has one touchdown pass and six interceptions. The longest pass for the Badgers quarterback is 43 yards. Cade McNamara, meanwhile, has an 87-yard touchdown pass, and the Wolverines have four catches of longer than 43 yards. In other words, expect one big Michigan play.

Prediction: Michigan, 50-59 yards

Which team will have the most rushing yards and how much will they have?

The options: Michigan, Wisconsin, Tie with Options from 0-276+

This is where the beef up front comes into play. Michigan is averaging 290.8 yards per game on the ground with Blake Corum leading the way. Wisconsin, as usual, goes for 203 per game. Ground and pound, baby.

Prediction: Michigan, 226-250

Which team will have the most passing yards and how many will they have?

The options: Michigan, Wisconsin, Tie with Options from 0-326+

With all the handwringing about Mertz’s struggles, Wisconsin has better passing yardage numbers. The Badgers average 197 yards per game, better than the Wolverines’ 164 yards per game average.

Prediction: Wisconsin, 226-250 yards

Which team will have the most offensive yards and how many will they have?

The options: Michigan, Wisconsin, Tie with Options from 0-501+

In this run-and-gun era of college football, this is going to be a throwback game. The defenses here can both handle themselves nicely. The number will not be very high, to be honest. The hunch is that Michigan’s running game is the difference.

Prediction: Michigan, 401-426 yards

Which team wins and by how many?

The options: Michigan or Wisconsin with Options from 1-17

There haven’t been many teams in America as disappointing as Wisconsin so far. Yet Michigan’s record in spots like this is not good under Jim Harbaugh, who is 0-11 as an underdog. We keep saying that this could be a different Michigan team. This is the week we find out.

Prediction: Michigan, 7 to 9 points

