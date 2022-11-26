College Football
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party with RJ Young
College Football

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party with RJ Young

42 mins ago

No. 3 Michigan is visiting No. 2 Ohio State in a contest that will determine entrance to the Big Ten Championship Game, a likely spot in the College Football Playoff, and of course plenty of bragging rights.

The huge contest can be watched now on FOX and the FOX Sports app, but we also have a special treat — RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," is hosting a Live Tailgate Party!

Young is joined by a pair of special guests — former Ohio State running back Mike Weber Jr. and former Michigan running back Chris Howard — who are set to analyze the game, discuss the best Michigan/Ohio State players of all time, rank the best atmospheres in college football, and rank the five biggest games of the 2022 season.

They're also ready to answer questions from viewers, so make sure you send in yours, tune into the game, and stream the Tailgate Party right here to get in on all the fun.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Michigan-Ohio State live updates: Buckeyes strike first with TD pass
College Football

Michigan-Ohio State live updates: Buckeyes strike first with TD pass

18 mins ago
Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drives Wolverines' stingy defense
College Football

Michigan's Minters: Father-son combo drives Wolverines' stingy defense

29 mins ago
C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'
College Football

C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'

31 mins ago
Matt Rhule agrees to 8-year deal to become Nebraska coach
College Football

Matt Rhule agrees to 8-year deal to become Nebraska coach

52 mins ago
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Joel Klatt’s ‘Keys to The Game’
College Football

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Joel Klatt’s ‘Keys to The Game’

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes