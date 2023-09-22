College Football Michigan State moving on from Mel Tucker mess, hosts Maryland in Big Ten opener Published Sep. 22, 2023 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Maryland (3-0) takes on Michigan State (2-1) on Saturday, and the Spartans desperately need a win days after the school told suspended coach Mel Tucker that it intends to fire him and a week after getting routed by No. 8 Washington.

Maryland has high hopes with a strong start, following eight- and seven-win seasons with a bowl victory in each of the last two years, but Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-3.

A key matchup to watch is Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa against Michigan State’s defense. The Spartans face another quality quarterback after being easily handled by Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa has completed 69% of his passes for a total of 664 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in two games against Michigan State.

Players to watch include Tagovailoa, who is flourishing for a third straight season. He backed up his brother, Tua, and Mac Jones as a freshman at Alabama in 2019. Tagovailoa is averaging nearly 300 yards passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

On the other side, Michigan State QB Noah Kim has been OK in his first season as a starter, but the reeling Spartans need him to be great on Saturday to help their chances of getting a much-needed win. Kim is 48 of 84 for 707 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Maryland is coming off a 42-14 win over Virginia, starting 3-0 for the third straight season under fifth-year coach Michael Locksley. The Terrapins have won their first three games by 18-plus points each for the first time since 1948.

Harlon Barnett is in his second game as interim coach at Michigan State, which gave up a school-record 713 yards last week in a 41-7 loss to the Huskies.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

