MAC Postpones Football, Fall Sports

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has had a broad impact on the sports world over the better part of 2020, the Mid-American Conference announced Saturday that it would postpone all fall sports – including football – possibly until the spring.

The MAC is comprised of 12 teams, including Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and Toledo.

According to a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy, in a Thursday meeting between school presidents, Northern Illinois president Lisa Freeman informed the group that her school would not play football in 2020, which sparked the decision not to play that came down on Saturday.

McMurphy also revealed that after each of the Power 5 conferences recently announced they would adopt modified conference-only schedules, the MAC took a significant financial hit.

"Besides the health and safety concerns, the MAC was one of the leagues most impacted financially by the Power Five’s decision to eliminate or reduce non-conference games. The MAC had 11 games canceled against Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $10.5 million. Bowling Green State lost $2.2 million, Central Michigan lost $2.15 million, Kent State lost $1.5 million and NIU lost $1.1 million."

With the move, the MAC becomes the first FBS conference that has opted not to participate in football this fall, three days after the University of Connecticut became the first FBS school to announce that it would not compete in 2020.

Former Florida head coach and last season's MAC Coach of the Year Jim McElwain weighed in on the decision.

There was also news out of the Big Ten on Saturday morning, after school presidents met to discuss how to proceed with fall practices and, consider if there should be a fall football season at all.

According to reports, school presidents decided to postpone padded practices, as discussions on how to approach the 2020 season continue.

This is a developing story.

