LSU Tigers to wear air-conditioned helmets in 2023
LSU Tigers to wear air-conditioned helmets in 2023

Updated May. 31, 2023 8:52 p.m. ET

It can get hot in the southeast, but LSU appears to have found a way to alleviate that – at least north of the chest.

LSU released a video Wednesday of Mekhi Wingo and Mac Markway, among other players, trying on and approving its new air-conditioned helmet.

The helmet has a five-hour battery life and will be worn during all practices and games next season. Now when they travel to play Mississippi State in a game where the temperature could reach triple digits, or they play under the lights at Tiger Stadium, LSU has a way to literally lower the temperature.

Is this an advantage for the Tigers? One would imagine it can help keep quarterback Jayden Daniels all the more composed under center and perhaps be an appreciated – albeit brief – cool down in between plays. On the other hand, could feeling more relaxed be a detriment to the Tigers in that some of their fire could be taken away? Additionally, other SEC schools could potentially try to get their staffs to devise such a technology for their players.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 season (6-2 in SEC play), which was highlighted by a thrilling overtime win over then-No. 6 Alabama, a 63-7 thrashing of Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and winning the SEC West. The Tigers are entering their second year with head coach Brian Kelly.

