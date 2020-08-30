College Football LSU Star Opts Out Of Season 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, one of college football's most electric players, has opted to forego the 2020 season and instead prepare for the NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, which is given to the nation's top pass-catcher in college football by over 540 voters, Chase is expected to be one of the top players in next year's draft.

Chase led all of FBS in 2019 with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, and capped his season with a remarkable nine catches, 221 yards and two touchdowns in the College Football Championship against Clemson.

In opting out, Chase joins Tigers teammates defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Neil Farrell, while LSU will also be looking to replace the 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's production at quarterback.

Other stars across the college football landscape have made the decision to opt out, too, including the likes of Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau.

With Justin Jefferson selected in the 2020 draft and Chase opting out for this year, LSU presumably will turn to Terrance Marshall Jr. (46 receptions, 13 TDs in 2019), Racey McMath (17 receptions, 3 TDs) to pick up the slack.

Trey Palmer, a 2019 four-star recruit per 247 Sports, likely will also be expected to step up in his sophomore season.

LSU's 10-game, conference-only season is set to kick off on Sept. 26 at Tiger Stadium, and it looks like Ed Orgeron's team will have to make do without an important weapon.

