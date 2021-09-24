Live Tailgate: RJ Young, Geoff Schwartz and guests talk Notre Dame-Wisconsin

College Football
Two backyard rivals. An historic NFL venue. Two schools that haven't met in 57 years. And two squads hoping to make a late September statement to stay in the discussion for the College Football Playoff.

No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) and No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) meet Saturday at noon ET (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports App) at storied Soldier Field.

And FOX Sports college football analysts RJ Young and Geoff Schwartz will be here to help you follow all the action from Chicago as they host our Live Tailgate, starting right at kickoff. Geoff and RJ will not only offer their expert perspective on this crucial non-conference matchup, they'll be joined by former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer and former Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr.

Both fan bases are hyped up for the schools' first meeting since 1964, with tickets in high demand and prices on the secondary market soaring.

Notre Dame senior quarterback Jack Coan is a central figure in Saturday's drama, as he makes his fourth career start for the Fighting Irish after starting his career with the Badgers.

The Badgers have been installed as a six-point favorite at FOX Bet, but the Irish have shown a flair for the dramatic in amassing their unbeaten record.

Expect plenty of drama when these two schools, separated by less than 250 miles, renew acquaintances.

CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks
College Football

CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks

CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks
There are 21 games featuring top 25 teams in college football this week. Here's what you need to know to make your bets.
2 hours ago
All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin
College Football

All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin

All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin
There are plenty of fascinating storylines ahead of Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wisconsin Top 25 clash at Soldier Field.
8 hours ago
How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State
College Football

How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State

How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State
Can Nebraska spoil Michigan State's rise up the Top 25? Our betting expert explains why he's backing the Spartans.
8 hours ago
How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers
College Football

How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers

How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers
The Wolverines have outscored opponents by more than 100 points combined so far. Can they cover as huge favorites in Week 4?
8 hours ago
Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin
College Football

Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin

Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin
Midwestern powers clash at Soldier Field for Big Noon Saturday, and you can win big – absolutely for free! Here's how.
8 hours ago
