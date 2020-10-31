College Football Lawrence To Miss Clemon's Big Test 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Clemson Tigers avoided a major upset to Boston College without Trevor Lawrence on Saturday. But now, Dabo Swinney's squad will face even stiffer competition down their No. 1 quarterback.

Following Clemson's win over BC, Swinney announced Lawrence will miss next week's game against Notre Dame.

After testing positive on Wednesday, a result the school announced Thursday, Lawrence must quarantine for at least 10 days, per ACC protocols.

Swinney told reporters he expects Lawrence to return to practice after the Notre Dame game.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew explained that the Tigers would miss Lawrence's previous experience against the Fighting Irish in particular – but that knowing a week ahead of time that he'll get the start should put Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei in the best position possible.

According to FOX Bet, Clemson has moved from a 14.5-point favorite vs. Notre Dame to a 6.5-point favorite in the wake of the news.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman broke down what went into Lawrence's efforts to get cleared for next week, which ultimately fell short.

