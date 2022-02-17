Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh gets hefty raise in new deal with Michigan Wolverines 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jim Harbaugh is staying put at the University of Michigan — like, really staying put.

Just two weeks after interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings ' head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh has officially agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The new deal lengthens his term by a year and was created just over one year after Harbaugh inked an incentive-based extension that nearly cut his salary in half.

The dollar figures of Harbaugh’s new contract were revealed on Thursday, with ESPN reporting that he will receive a base salary of $7.05 million this fall and up to $7.6 million in the final year of his new contract.

The new deal basically puts Harbaugh's salary back to where it was before his 2-4 finish in the 2020 season, after which the school cut his base salary to $4 million.

The new terms also include a hefty fine if Harbaugh decides to leave early, ESPN reported. If he leaves before the end of this contract "for any reason," he would owe Michigan $3 million in the first year. The buyout then drops to $2.25 million in the second, $1.5 million in the third, $750,000 in the fourth and zero in the fifth and final year.

However, it doesn't sound like Harbaugh plans to go anywhere.

"I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

This past fall, Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to the program's first Big Ten title since 2004. Michigan cruised to an impressive 42-3 victory over No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, paving the way for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, finishing the year ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Harbaugh's signature win during his seven years as Michigan's head coach came this past November when the Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 victory over No. 2 Ohio State . It was Harbaugh's first victory over the rival Buckeyes.

Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan RJ Young reacts to reports that Jim Harbaugh will be returning to the Michigan Wolverines as head coach for the 2022 season after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings.

It was an incredible turnaround for Harbaugh and the Wolverines after a 2-4 mark in 2020, in which the final three games of the season were canceled due to COVID-19.

Heading into his eighth season, Harbaugh holds a 61-24 record as the Wolverines' head coach, including a 42-17 mark in Big Ten play.

"Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program," Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time.

"As Coach said, this is just the beginning."

