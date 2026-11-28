Jeremiah Smith picked the perfect stage to rewrite the Big Ten record books.

The Ohio State star caught his third touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter of the No. 21 Buckeyes' 45-0 rout of Michigan on Saturday, giving him 20 touchdown receptions this season.

That broke the Big Ten single-season record of 19 set by Michigan's Desmond Howard during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1991 season. Smith's record-breaker also set the final score.

It's the most recent chapter in a historic season that has Smith as a comfortable frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy conversation at this point late in the season.

For Smith, breaking the record of a Michigan legend, and doing it against the Wolverines, made it even sweeter, especially given what Howard has said about the Ohio State over the last couple years and about the receiver recently, including questioning whether Smith has been the actual difference-maker for the Buckeyes.

"It means a lot to me," Smith said. "All that stuff he be talking — so I was happy to get that one."

Howard, who now works as an ESPN analyst, didn't take long to show his appreciation.

The former Michigan wide receiver wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Congratulations to Jeremiah Smith on breaking my Big Ten single-season record of 19 touchdown receptions, which stood for 35 years. A significant accomplishment. Respect."

In a video posted to his social media account, Howard said he heard the news while boarding a flight.

"Congratulations, young man! Records are meant to be broken," Howard said. "I'll see you in New York" — referring to the annual Heisman ceremony.

The win capped Ohio State's regular season at 8-4 and dealt Michigan a historic blowout loss in the rivalry.