College Football Iowa announces it will part ways with OC Brian Ferentz after this season Updated Oct. 30, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This will be Brian Ferentz's last season as the offensive coordinator at Iowa, the school announced on Monday.

The announcement came in a statement released by Beth Goetz, Iowa's Interim Director of Athletics Chair.

The statement read:

"Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.

"It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one.

"As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory."

In February, the school amended the contract of Brian Ferentz, who has been a frequent target of criticism for nepotism as head coach Kirk Ferentz's son. The amended contract called for Brian Ferentz to receive a salary of $850,000 this season, a $50,000 pay cut, and for his two-year rolling contract to be put on hold.

But if Iowa could win seven games and increase its scoring average to 25 points, he would be paid a lump sum of $112,500, have his salary raised to $925,000, and go back to having a two-year rolling contract.

"If Coach does not meet the Designated Performance Objectives, the agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024," the re-worked contract read.

Iowa's offense is averaging only 19.5 points per game, which ranks 120th out of 133 FBS schools.

Iowa sits atop the Big Ten West with a 3-2 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes play host to Northwestern on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more