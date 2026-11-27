Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 28.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

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League: CFB

Spread: Ohio State -10

Moneyline: Ohio State -425, Michigan +330

O/U: 36.5

What To Know: Ohio State (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) needs a lot of help to reach the Big Ten title game after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. Ryan Day is 2-4 against Michigan and 0-2 against the Wolverines at home. Michigan (6-5, 3-5) became bowl eligible by stunning then-No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, though its offense ranks 129th nationally at 18.3 points per game. The Wolverines' defense allows just 17.5 points per game, and the Under is 9-2 in their games. Ohio State is 2-4 ATS at home but an NCAA-best 6-0 to the Over in Columbus.

How To Bet: Michigan +10, because this is the ultimate rivalry game and OSU just isn't clicking, having lost three of its last four and giving up an average of 34 points in those losses.

League: CFB

Spread: USC -4.5

Moneyline: USC -198, UCLA +164

O/U: 45.5

What To Know: UCLA (10-1) can likely clinch a Big Ten title game spot with a win, yet the Bruins are home underdogs. Their 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan produced season lows in points, yards and yards per play. QB Ty Dieffenbach was carted off in that game with what turned out to be a minor hip issue, and Madden Iamaleava would start if he can't go. UCLA's defense has still allowed an FBS-low 10.9 points per game over its last eight and leads the nation with 31 takeaways. USC (8-3) has won the last two meetings with Jayden Maiava at QB, and he leads the Big Ten in passing yards (3,072) and TDs (23). The Trojans have lost seven straight games to AP-ranked teams, though, and are 1-8 on the road against ranked opponents under Lincoln Riley.

How To Bet: UCLA +4.5, because USC usually comes up short on the road against ranked teams under Riley.

League: CFB

Spread: Oregon -13.5

Moneyline: Oregon -625, Washington +455

O/U: 51.5

What To Know: Oregon (8-3) has won four straight, including 41-28 at Ohio State, and is the CFP committee's highest-ranked three-loss team. Dylan Raiola has 16 TDs and two INTs over his last five starts, and Matayo Uiagalelei has 9.5 sacks. Washington (7-4) has won four of its last five, and three of its four losses came by four points or fewer. The Huskies have 13 INTs (seventh nationally) but have allowed 32 sacks, which is a concern against Oregon's pass rush. Oregon has won the last two meetings by double digits, and Washington hasn't won at Autzen since 2022. Rain is in the forecast.

How To Bet: Washington +13.5, because the Huskies don't really get blown out, with three of their four losses coming by four points or fewer.

League: CFB

Spread: Missouri -1.5

Moneyline: Missouri -118, Oklahoma -102

O/U: 41.5

What To Know: Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3 SEC) has won three straight, most recently 28-7 over Texas A&M, since elevating Jason Witten to interim offensive coordinator. None of those three opponents ranks in the SP+ top 30, though. The Sooners' defense ranks third nationally in success rate, and they've gone Under in eight of 11 games. Missouri (7-4, 4-4) bounced back from a 48-21 loss at Georgia with a 28-14 win over Kentucky, and QB Austin Simmons posted a 98.7 QBR. The Tigers allow just 111.8 rushing yards per game, which should limit John Mateer's legs.

How To Bet: Missouri -118, because the Tigers are 6-1 at home with two wins over ranked SEC opponents — then-No. 8 Florida (45-17) and then-No. 16 Kentucky (28-14).

League: CFB

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Moneyline: Alabama -650, Auburn +470

O/U: 51.5

What To Know: Alabama (9-2, 6-2 SEC) has won four straight and has a Playoff berth on the line in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide have won seven straight Iron Bowls in Tuscaloosa, and Auburn's last win there came in 2010. Auburn (7-4, 4-4) comes in hot under first-year coach Alex Golesh, with three straight wins, including a road upset of then-No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers are averaging 42 points and 468.3 yards per game in November, and QB Byrum Brown led a school-record 480-yard passing day against Samford.

How To Bet: Auburn +14.5, because the Tigers are scoring 42 points a game in November and over two touchdowns is a wide spread in a rivalry game.