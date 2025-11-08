Gus Johnson Delivers Call of the Year on Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.'s TD Catch

Omar Cooper Jr. got the best out of Gus Johnson.

The Indiana wide receiver made what might be the catch of the year during Saturday's 27-24 win over Penn State, prompting the FOX play-by-play announcer to deliver, arguably, the call of the year in return.

Listen for yourself:

As Cooper pulled in the game-winning touchdown catch, Johnson's voice hit another octave.

"Touchdown! Wow!" he belted. "Omar Cooper! Unbelievable!"

While it might have sounded all over the place, Cooper's catch deserved a crazed call considering it won Indiana the game. But the excitement didn't stop there.

As the play was being reviewed, Johnson screamed, "Oh my gosh!" when he was certain it would be upheld.

"That's the best catch I have seen all season long," he added.

Cooper's touchdown gave No. 2 Indiana a three-point lead with 36 seconds left, preserving its undefeated season as the defense held on in the closing moments. It capped off a spectacular game-winning drive, which was also full of memorable calls from Johnson.