College Football
Gus Johnson Delivers Call of the Year on Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.'s TD Catch
College Football

Gus Johnson Delivers Call of the Year on Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.'s TD Catch

Updated Nov. 8, 2025 5:20 p.m. ET

Omar Cooper Jr. got the best out of Gus Johnson

The Indiana wide receiver made what might be the catch of the year during Saturday's 27-24 win over Penn State, prompting the FOX play-by-play announcer to deliver, arguably, the call of the year in return. 

Listen for yourself:

As Cooper pulled in the game-winning touchdown catch, Johnson's voice hit another octave. 

"Touchdown! Wow!" he belted. "Omar Cooper! Unbelievable!"

While it might have sounded all over the place, Cooper's catch deserved a crazed call considering it won Indiana the game. But the excitement didn't stop there.

As the play was being reviewed, Johnson screamed, "Oh my gosh!" when he was certain it would be upheld. 

"That's the best catch I have seen all season long," he added. 

Cooper's touchdown gave No. 2 Indiana a three-point lead with 36 seconds left, preserving its undefeated season as the defense held on in the closing moments. It capped off a spectacular game-winning drive, which was also full of memorable calls from Johnson. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 11 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

2025 College Football Week 11 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes