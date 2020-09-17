College Football Give Him a Hand 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Few players in college football history have rivaled the playmaking ability of former USC superstar and current FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush.

And you know what they say: it takes a playmaker to know one.

Throughout the college fooball season, Bush will weekly name a Playmaker of the Week, beginning this week with Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams.

"A playmaker is somebody who shows up in the biggest moments, like the fourth quarter, or a game-winning touchdown," Bush outlined. "A playmaker is somebody who makes highlight-reel style plays, like one-handed catches. A playmaker is somebody who is physically dominant on the football field."

Adams was dominant in a season-opening win over Kansas State, catching 8 ball for 98 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He managed to check every box on Bush's playmaker criteria, supplying a one-handed catch (that unfortunately didn't count) and a few big plays in crunch time.

Adams discussed his physicality and elite size as key reasons why he was able to dominate the K-State secondary.

"Me being a 6'3", 220-pound receiver, I know most corners won't be that big and I had a pretty big size advantage over them, and I have really good hands. So even though sometimes I might not get much separation, I know I can still make that catch. So coming into the game, if the quarterback put the ball in good spots to where I can get it, and the defense is playing me, I have the better chance of going to get that ball."

On Adams' ridiculous one-handed grab, he said a combination of repetition and his physical gifts allow him to make those "wow" plays.

"I practice it a lot, but me having big hands, it comes naturally as well."

And with the game on the line Saturday, Adams came up big, scoring the game-winning touchdown for Arkansas State, a play that, for him, was never in doubt.

"It was either going to be me, or the tight end. And once I saw the safety have his eyes on our tight end and didn't even look at me, I knew it was going to be a touchdown if I pushed at that corner, hit the post and got behind that safety."

Adams' performance was so dominant, it caught the eye of our very own Joel Klatt, who had high praise for the senior wide receiver.

"The wide receiver from Arkansas State, he's big, he's physical, and he made contested catch after contested catch. And credit Arkansas State, their offensive playcaller, their quarterbacks, for continuing to attack with J. Adams regardless of the matchup. It didn't matter who was guarding him, they gave him a chance and he constantly came down with the football."

Adams was also named the Senior of the Week on offense by the Reese's Senior Bowl.

After recording 62 catches, 851 yards, and 5 touchdowns as a junior, Adams appears poised for an even bigger senior campaign.

Check back next week for the second edition of Reggie Bush's Playmaker of the Week!

