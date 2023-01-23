Georgia WR Rodarius 'RaRa' Thomas arrested on felony charge
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official, per ESPN.
Thomas was booked by University of Georgia police at approximately 4:04 a.m. ET Monday, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records, and was being held without bail. Additional details of the incident weren't immediately available.
What's more, it was not immediately known if Thomas had an attorney who could speak for him.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound rising junior from Eufaula, Alabama, transferred in December 2022 from Mississippi State, where he led the team with 44 receptions for 626 yards with seven touchdowns in 12 games played in 2022.
The 20-year-old caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Mississippi State.
Thomas was a key addition for Georgia, which will aim for its third consecutive national title next season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
