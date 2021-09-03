College Football
Georgia vs. Clemson odds: How to bet, picks, more Georgia vs. Clemson odds: How to bet, picks, more
College Football

Georgia vs. Clemson odds: How to bet, picks, more

2 hours ago

There's no better way to celebrate the full-fledged return of college football than with an epic matchup of two top-five teams – the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers – in a game that could have national title implications in Week 1.

And if you're looking to get in on the action yourself, you've come to the right place. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Georgia vs. Clemson, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by at least 3 points, otherwise Georgia covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Georgia +125 to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total over/under: 51 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis (via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz):

"This game will be determined by coaching and quarterback play, as both teams have fantastic defenses, featuring the nation's top two defensive lines. Even though the injury bug hit Georgia hard during camp, it appears they will get most of those guys back in time for this game. The Bulldogs run a pro-style offense with QB JT Daniels, who did improve their offense last season when entered into the starting lineup. He should have a monster season but it's tough to rely on an offense this weekend that will struggle to generate explosive plays. 

"On the other side, Clemson is young at QB with D.J. Uiagalelei, who started two games last season as a true freshman. He’s a big kid, but mobile, and can make plays with his legs. He should be able to carry an offense against a top-tier defense. He’s also being guided by a coach who has won and covered 15 of 19 of Clemson’s high leverage games, which include playoffs, bowls and ACC championship games), while Georgia has come up short in these moments over the years. Give me the Tigers."

PICK: Clemson (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Coming To A Campus Near You
College Football

Coming To A Campus Near You

Coming To A Campus Near You
Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus are hitting the road for the Dos Equis Ultimate College Football Road Trip, starting in Wisconsin.
8 mins ago
Texas vs. Louisiana odds: How to bet, picks, more
College Football

Texas vs. Louisiana odds: How to bet, picks, more

Texas vs. Louisiana odds: How to bet, picks, more
The Longhorns are solid favorites in their first game of 2021. Will Texas come through against the Ragin' Cajuns?
8 mins ago
Top Newcomers In The SEC
College Football

Top Newcomers In The SEC

Top Newcomers In The SEC
The SEC has proven to be the top conference in college football. Here are the fresh faces to keep an eye on this season.
1 hour ago
CFB Top Moments: UNC-Va Tech
College Football

CFB Top Moments: UNC-Va Tech

CFB Top Moments: UNC-Va Tech
The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels kick off their 2021 season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Here are Friday's highlights!
1 hour ago
CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results
College Football

CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results

CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results
Point spreads. Moneylines. Over/unders. Here's everything you need to know about the odds and lines on Week 1's Top 25 games.
2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes