College Football Georgia vs. Clemson odds: How to bet, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's no better way to celebrate the full-fledged return of college football than with an epic matchup of two top-five teams – the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Clemson Tigers – in a game that could have national title implications in Week 1.

And if you're looking to get in on the action yourself, you've come to the right place. Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Georgia vs. Clemson, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by at least 3 points, otherwise Georgia covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Georgia +125 to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total over/under: 51 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis (via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz):

"This game will be determined by coaching and quarterback play, as both teams have fantastic defenses, featuring the nation's top two defensive lines. Even though the injury bug hit Georgia hard during camp, it appears they will get most of those guys back in time for this game. The Bulldogs run a pro-style offense with QB JT Daniels , who did improve their offense last season when entered into the starting lineup. He should have a monster season but it's tough to rely on an offense this weekend that will struggle to generate explosive plays.

"On the other side, Clemson is young at QB with D.J. Uiagalelei , who started two games last season as a true freshman. He’s a big kid, but mobile, and can make plays with his legs. He should be able to carry an offense against a top-tier defense. He’s also being guided by a coach who has won and covered 15 of 19 of Clemson’s high leverage games, which include playoffs, bowls and ACC championship games), while Georgia has come up short in these moments over the years. Give me the Tigers."

PICK: Clemson (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.