Georgia standout Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
3 hours ago

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is taking his talents to the NFL.

Shortly after Georgia dismantled TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship, the standout defensive lineman announced his intentions to forgo his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

"My dream since childhood has been to play in the NFL and without my mother this wouldn’t be possible," Carter said in a statement he released on Twitter. "I am beyond blessed to have her in my corner.

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the NFL Draft. While I am excited for the next chapter. I WILL ALWAYS BE A DAWG!"

Carter was named a first-team All-American following a dominant 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle recorded 32 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He was a consistent force on a Georgia defense that held opponents to just 14.3 points per game this season. 

Carter is expected to be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to go No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in FOX Sports’ latest NFL Mock Draft.

