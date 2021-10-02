Georgia Bulldogs No. 2 Georgia is winning with defense on an historic level 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"I don't care if we're playing the New England Patriots, they don't get in our end zone."

Linebacker Nolan Smith's bold statement may have raised questions due to its hyperbolic nature, but it's a telling declaration of the defensive mindset of the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

And one thing's certainly not up for discussion: This dogged unit is an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Here's a number to ponder: 162. That was the total number of yards that Georgia's defense relinquished in its 37-0 beatdown of No. 8 Arkansas Saturday.

The Bulldogs rushed for more yards than that on the day, collecting 273 yards on the ground alone, 348 overall.

It was a dominant day in what's been a dominant season for this Bulldogs troupe.

Georgia's offense is stellar in its own right (they've eclipsed 50 points twice this season), but defense is where this team truly hangs its hat.

And the Bulldogs' play up to this point has put them in elite territory among some of the nation's best defenses of the last 20 years.

The Dawgs are allowing the fewest points per game nationwide – 4.6 – and it's not even close. Entering Saturday's games, Texas A&M was second, allowing 9.3 PPG.

Over their last two games, Georgia has shut out SEC foes Arkansas and Vanderbilt, winning by a combined score of 99-0.

They've outscored their opponents 205-23 through their first five outings, and have held all but one opponent to fewer than 100 yards both passing and rushing, respectively.

Opposing teams are registering just 180.6 yards per game against Georgia, which is 40 fewer than the second-ranked squad (Wisconsin, 212.3) coming into Saturday.

And their shutout of the Razorbacks may have been their most impressive showing of all.

It looked skewed from the start, as Georgia bulldozed its way downfield on its first possession, punching in the game's opening score before coming up with a mammoth special teams play.

The punt-block-turned-TD put the Bulldogs up 21-0. Their D held Arkansas' top-flight rushing attack to just 40 ground yards in the first half, while rendering Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson completely hapless with 27 yards through the air.

The second half produced more of the same: Spirited efforts from both sides of the football as Georgia slammed the door shut on its SEC opponent, and sealed it shut with an unbreakable lock.

Just how superior were the Bulldogs? Arkansas didn't even reach the red zone, let alone put points on the board. But Georgia is used to defensive showcases like this, having only allowed red zone access four times all season. Those four trips have resulted in three field goals, one turnover and zero touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are nearly infallible defensively, and they've commanded control in a number of ways. They're calculated seek-and-destroyers who have created 2.2 turnovers per game (sixth in the nation). They're also ranked second in sacks (19) and second in first downs allowed (51).

For perspective, Georgia's numbers rank well compared to other top defenses in recent memory.

The Bulldogs' 4.6 points allowed per game is well ahead of where the 2001 Miami Hurricanes were through five games (12.4), as well as 2011 Alabama's mark of 8.4. That ‘Bama troupe gave up 39.6 rushing yards through its first five games – which is virtually untouchable – but Georgia outpaces that group in total yards allowed (180.6 to 191.6), passing yards allowed (110 to 152), and first downs surrendered (51 to 56).

As for the 2001 Miami squad – which sported nine NFL players including Ed Reed, Vince Wilfork and Jonathan Vilma – Georgia is miles ahead of the Canes' yards allowed total (309 through five). The Bulldogs also hold a 50-yard advantage in both rushing and passing yards allowed. Miami also gave up nearly double the number of first downs through five games, with 100.

Whew.

Stopping the New England Patriots may be a stretch, but every college team in America is doing backflips trying to conceive ways to maneuver past this Georgia regime.

As of now, each program that's tried has fallen flat on its behind.

