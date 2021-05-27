College Football Ohio State at Michigan, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin highlight FOX CFB schedule 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Get ready for a rousing fall of college football on FOX.

The 2021 season schedule released on Thursday, with plenty of highlights each week to keep college football fans on the edge of their seats.

Some of the biggest games from the Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences headline a packed slate across the FOX family of networks, including FOX, FS1 and Big Ten Network.

We're talking Oregon at Ohio State, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Soldier Field, Nebraska at Oklahoma, Michigan vs. Ohio State and a whole lot more coming this fall.

Here's just a sample of what fans can look forward to in the weeks to come:

Week 1

FOX's coverage kicks off with Nebraska at Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Sept. 2's clash between Ohio State and Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Then, on Sept. 4, "Big Noon Kickoff" debuts from Wisconsin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Penn State taking on the Badgers at 12 p.m. ET.

And stick around to see Steve Sarkisian's debut with Texas at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, too.

Week 2

The Oregon Ducks head to The Horseshoe to square off against Ohio State on Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. ET, with "Big Noon Kickoff" live from the iconic home of the Buckeyes ahead of the game.

Later in the evening, Stanford heads south to take on USC at 10:30 p.m. ET for the first "Pac-12 After Dark" matchup on the FOX broadcast network.

Week 3

The newest face of "Big Noon Kickoff," Bob Stoops, returns to Norman as the Sooners host the Cornhuskers on Sept. 18 at noon on FOX.

In 18 seasons at the helm with Oklahoma from 1999-2016, Stoops posted a 190-48 record and claimed 10 Big 12 titles and one national championship during his tenure.

Week 4

How about renewing a rivalry that's been dormant for half a century?

That's what fans will have to look forward to as Notre Dame and Wisconsin head to Chicago's Soldier Field on Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX to close out the first month of the season.

Week 5

A pair of Big Ten rivals in the Iowa Hawkeyes and Maryland Terrapins go toe-to-toe to kick off the weekend with a clash at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 1 on FS1.

Week 6

On Oct. 9, the Nittany Lions will head to Kinnick Stadium in hopes of avenging a 41-21 loss suffered against the Hawkeyes this past season. Additionally, a pair of Pac-12 South hopefuls in USC and Utah will duke it out that Saturday.

Week 10

On Nov. 5, the Utes' journey to The Farm for the first time since 2018 for a Pac-12 North vs. South battle against the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 p.m. on FS1.

Week 11

The Boise State Broncos will look to reclaim the Mountain West Conference after losing out to San Jose State a season ago. Wyoming will have its say in the matter on Friday, Nov. 12, when the Cowboys visit the blue fields of the Broncos at 9 p.m. on FS1.

Week 12

After finishing second in their respective divisions in 2020, Air Force and Nevada are set for a key matchup on Nov. 19 on FS1.

Week 13

Thanksgiving weekend boasts three straight days of college football action.

Fresno State's visit to take on San Jose State serves as a perfect complement to any Thanksgiving Day feast on Nov. 25, before a smorgasbord of Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West and Pac-12 clashes take place Friday.

Then, the biggest rivalry in college football takes center stage on Nov. 27 as Michigan and Ohio State tie a bow on the holiday weekend with a battle at The Big House.

Week 14

Championships will be up for grabs on FOX, as both the Mountain West and Big Ten title games feature on FOX on Dec. 4.

For the full schedule of matchups across FOX, FS1 and Big Ten Network, click here.

Stay tuned for more updates as future games are scheduled as the season progresses!

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.